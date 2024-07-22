‘Love’s Labor’s Lost’

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Shows run through Aug. 3. Deering Oaks Park, Portland, free. fenixtheatre.com

It wouldn’t be summer in Portland without a Shakespeare play presented by the Fenix Theatre Company at Deering Oaks Park. This year, it’s the comedy “Love’s Labor’s Lost.” Set on Navarre Island, the story centers around a king and three of his lords who have taken a three-year oath of celibacy in order to focus on their studies. Their timing is hilariously unfortunate as it coincides with the arrival of the princess of France and her trio of attractive single ladies. See how it all turns out while you’re parked on a lawn chair or blanket. Picnic baskets – and financial donations to Fenix – are encouraged.

An Evening with Liza Donnelly and Heather Cox Richardson

7 p.m. Thursday. Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta, $50. lincolntheater.net

Longtime New Yorker cartoonist Liza Donnelly will be sitting down with historian (and Mainer) Heather Cox Richardson for a chat about women cartoonists, American history, and Donnelly’s new documentary film, “Women Laughing.” Donnelly will also be signing copies of her book, “Very Funny Ladies,” which you can buy at the theater along with special edition 8×10 prints of select cartoons. Cox Richardson is a professor of history at Boston College who has written seven books, including the New York Times bestseller “Democracy Awakening.”

‘The Producers’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Through Aug. 4. Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $26. deertrees-theatre.org

Get your laughs in with the Deertrees Theatre production of Mel Brooks’ musical comedy “The Producers.” When producer Max Bialystock and his accountant Leo Bloom realize they can make more money from a flop than a hit, they mount “Springtime for Hitler,” a musical in such terrible taste they are certain it will bomb. Craziness ensues when critics gush and the show is a huge hit. With musical numbers like “Keep It Gay,” “Along Came Bialy” and “Der Guten Tag Hop-Clop,” “The Producers” is sure to produce many giggles.

Elle King

6:30 p.m. Sunday. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, 8 Goldenrod Road, Sidney, $39.50 in advance, $45 day of show, $89.50 in advance VIP, $95 day of show. snowpond.org

She’s a rocker with a country heart, and her latest single is the banger “Baby Daddy’s Weekend.” Elle King will be slinging tunes, including her 2014 hit “Ex’s and Oh’s.” King has three albums worth of tunes to choose from along with whatever other musical surprises she may have up her sleeve. Matt Stell and Louie Bello open the show.

Woofstock Food & Beer Festival

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Animal Welfare Society, 46 Holland Road, 46 Holland Road, Kennebunk, free. animalwelfaresociety.org

Dogs? Check. Beer? Check. Food? Check. Crafts and vendors? Check. Family friendly fun? Heck yes. You’ll find all of this and more, including dog agility courses, at the Woofstock Food & Beer Festival in Kennebunk. All sponsorships, fees and donations support pet veterinary care at the Animal Welfare Society’s community veterinary clinic. Make your pooch very happy by enthusiastically asking “Wanna go for a ride?”

Portland Press Herald 2023 The Year in Photos

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Through July 30. Saturday. Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library, 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. graveslibrary.org

Head to Kennebunkport to see large-format versions of some of Portland Press Herald photographer’s most compelling images from 2023. From emotionally fraught news events to thrilling sports moments and portraits of newsmaking Mainers, the exhibit is a showcase of the photographers’ keen eyes and dedication.

