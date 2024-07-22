A Maine State Police trooper was injured Saturday night in Biddeford when his cruiser was rear-ended by another vehicle.

At about 7:33 pm, Trooper Patrick Flanagan was on a traffic stop with his emergency lights activated at mile marker 32 southbound on the turnpike in Biddeford when his cruiser was hit. The force of the crash caused Flanagan’s cruiser to spin around and strike the vehicle he had pulled over on the traffic stop, according to State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

Flanagan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Portland hospital, Moss said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the cruiser is 25-year-old Xianying Yu of Allston, Massachusetts. She suffered minor injuries and was transported to a Biddeford hospital, according to Moss.

Yu was summonsed for failing to deep right, Moss said. The circumstances that led up to the crash are under investigation.

“We would like to remind Mainers that Maine law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching all stopped emergency, public service, or disabled vehicles on the side of the road,” Moss said.

