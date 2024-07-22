The School of Marine and Environmental Programs at the University of New England recently hosted members of the coastal Biddeford community for a series of presentations from students and faculty, discussing ongoing research on the pertinent topics of climate change, invasive species, advances in aquaculture, and the impacts of microplastics pollution, according to a UNE press release.

The presentations were held on July 16, in the Arthur P. Girard Marine Science Center (GMSC), which is home to the university’s degree programs in marine sciences; aquaculture, aquarium sciences, and aquaponics; and sustainable ecological aquaculture.

At the event, three students from UNE’s Marine Programs 4+1 B.S./M.S. degree program – Mikayla Straube, Sophia Tearman, and Anela McMichael – presented their summer research. Each student participated in UNE’s Summer Undergraduate Research Experience program, which funds interdisciplinary student research and stipends for students to live on campus while they work on their projects over the summer.

This was the second in a series of talks at the GMSC to discuss UNE’s ongoing research in coastal Maine. The first was held on June 27.

Straube gave a presentation titled “Chew on This Fiber: Alterations to Oyster Cultivation and its Effect on Observed Microplastic Content.” Her study examined the prevalence of microplastics, an increasingly persistent environmental concern, in farmed oysters using novel methods.

Tearman documented the life cycle of the sea lettuce species Ulva lactuca, which she has cultivated as part of her UNE research and internship with local aquaculture company Atlantic Sea Farms. Sea lettuce, Tearman said, has potential as a valuable crop due to its high protein content and potential uses in food, aquaculture, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and biofuels manufacturing.

Advertisement

McMichael outlined the benefits and limitations of using environmental DNA (eDNA) – the genetic material shed by an organism into its environment – to observe various aquatic species in the waters off Maine’s rocky coast.

“Advances in the eDNA field are rapidly growing and further research will be beneficial,” McMichael concluded.

Faculty presenters included Markus Frederich, Ph.D., professor of marine sciences, who outlined his research into invasive crab species in Biddeford Pool and novel research examining the DNA of colorful rare lobsters, and Susan Farady, J.D., associate professor of marine affairs, who discussed approaches to fisheries management amidst climate changes in the Gulf of Maine.

Event organizer Will Kochtitzky, Ph.D., assistant professor of geographic information systems at UNE, said the event was a way to build connections with local community members and showcase the ways in which UNE is helping solve pressing environmental issues in their own backyards.

“Engaging with our wider Maine community is critical for UNE because it provides students with unique real-world experiences that can shape their career trajectory and place-based educational opportunities that students enjoy,” he said. “Similarly, it is equally important that we find ways to collaborate with and help our neighbors in the face of climate change.

“UNE students, faculty, and professional staff have such a wide array of skills to offer our wider Maine community to overcome the challenges we face, from coastal erosion to food production to health care,” Kochtitzky added.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: