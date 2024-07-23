PARIS — Two-time Olympic men’s singles champion Andy Murray confirmed Tuesday he will end his career next week at the Paris Games.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament,” the 37-year-old Murray posted on the X social media platform.

Tennis at the Paris Olympics starts Saturday on the clay courts at Roland Garros.

Murray won his first gold medal on grass at Wimbledon at the 2012 London Olympics – beating Roger Federer in three straight seats – and retained his title in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, beating Juan Martin del Potro on hard courts. He won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, and the U.S. Open in 2012.

“Competing for (Britain) have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time!” Murray said Tuesday.

Murray had hip replacement surgery in 2019 and several subsequent injuries. He withdrew from singles at Wimbledon this month after a procedure to remove a cyst from his spine.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: A’ja Wilson had 19 points and 14 rebounds at London to help the U.S. rebound from a rare exhibition loss to beat Germany, 84-57.

The Americans lost Saturday to a team of WNBA All-Stars. The U.S. and Germany are in the same pool in the Olympics and will play again Aug. 4.

“It was a breath of fresh air to get out of All-Star and come here. There’s one goal and it’s to win,” U.S. guard Sabrina Ionescu said.

The U.S. raced to a 22-9 lead, scoring the first seven points. By the end of the first 10 minutes, the Americans had built a 13-point advantage.

The score was 44-32 at halftime.

FUTURE OLYMPICS: France will get just a partial Olympic win Wednesday when its bid to host the 2030 Winter Games is presented to IOC members.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach confirmed that full approval for the bid – centered on ski resorts in the French Alps and coastal city Nice – cannot be given since parliamentary elections this month left France with only a caretaker national government.

“There will be a vote on the 2030 project but it will be a vote being linked with conditions,” Bach said about a scheduled meeting Wednesday, hours before team sports start play at the Paris Summer Games.

The IOC had wanted its traditional eve-of-Olympics meeting in Paris to confirm France as the 2030 host and give Salt Lake City the 2034 Winter Games.

Salt Lake City will be confirmed by the IOC as the preferred and only candidate, bringing the Winter Games back to Utah 32 years after hosting in 2002.

Potential Olympic hosts need sign-off from different layers of government to guarantee funding and services such as security, which are essential to plan and run the games.

French President Emmanuel Macron still fully supports the 2030 Winter Games, national Olympic leader David Lappartient said at a news conference.

EQUESTRIAN: Three-time Olympic gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin of Britain has withdrawn from the Paris Games after a video emerged that showed her “engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare,” according to the sport’s governing body.

Dujardin said in a statement that the video from four years ago “shows me making an error of judgment during a coaching session.” It wasn’t clear what video Dujardin referred to or what specifically the video shows.

“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils; however, there is no excuse,” Dujardin said in a statement on Instagram. “I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

“I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.”

The International Federation for Equestrian Sports, or FEI, said in a statement that it is investigating, and that Dujardin has been provisionally suspended from all events under the body’s jurisdiction, pending results of the probe. The British Equestrian Federation also has made Dujardin ineligible for national events.

SOCCER: Israeli player Roy Revivo will have his appeal against a two-game ban heard by a sports court just hours before his team’s opening game against Mali at the Paris Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its panel of three judges will give an urgent verdict Wednesday morning in Revivo’s appeal against FIFA.

Israel plays Mali in a 9 p.m. kickoff in Paris at the Parc des Princes stadium.

Revivo was sent off for a rough tackle when Israel played a European Championship qualifying playoffs game against Iceland in March. Israel lost 4-1 and was eliminated.

The Maccabi Tel Aviv defender was suspended for two games by Euro 2024 organizer UEFA, but Israel has not played a competitive game since March.

