The Chocolate Church Arts Center has added a late-summer offering to its lineup: the New Orleans brass and funk sensation, The Soul Rebels. The Soul Rebels are not only one of the hottest bands in New Orleans, headlining Jazz Fest and performing with pop icons across musical genres around the world. The eight-member collective built a career around an eclectic live show that harnesses the power of horns and drums in a party-like atmosphere.

The Soul Rebels started with an idea: to expand upon the pop music they loved on the radio and the New Orleans brass tradition they grew up on. They took that tradition and blended funk and soul with elements of hip hop, jazz and rock, all within the style of a modernized and contemporary brass band.

“I have been having a love affair with the city of New Orleans for over 25 years,” said CCAC Executive Artistic Director Matthew Glassman. “And the Chocolate Church will be bringing artists from there several times a year. The Soul Rebels are kicking off what we see as a long-term programmatic vision for cultural exchange between New Orleans and Maine.”

The Soul Rebels continue to expand their international reach touring four continents including Europe, Australia, China, South Korea and Japan. Their explosive stage presence has garnered praise from The Village Voice, which wrote, “The Soul Rebels are the missing link between Public Enemy and Louis Armstrong,” and OK Player, which called them “New Orleans’ top-shelf brass ensemble — the wind-wielding wizardry of New Orleans’ finest.”

On Aug. 30 at the Chocolate Church, audiences will have the rare opportunity to experience The Soul Rebels, a world-class funk outfit known for their topnotch musicianship with songs that celebrate peace, love and soul. For more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.com.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

