NEW YORK ­­— Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., who spent parts of eight seasons with the Boston Red Sox, was signed out of the independent leagues Tuesday by the New York Mets and assigned to Triple-A Syracuse.

In 40 games this season for the Long Island Ducks, the 35-year-old Bradley hit .400 with 12 home runs, 35 RBI and six stolen bases.

Bradley played for the Portland Sea Dogs in 2012, hitting .271 in 61 games.

In a major league career that also included stints with Milwaukee, Toronto and Kansas City, Bradley hit .225 in 1,182 games with 109 home runs and 449 RBI. His best season was 2016, when he had 26 homers and 87 RBI with the Red Sox.

n Mets rookie Christian Scott was placed on the 15-day injured list with a sprained ligament in his right elbow, sidelining the team’s top pitching prospect indefinitely.

Scott is 0-3 with a 4.56 ERA in nine major league starts since making his debut May 4 with an impressive performance at Tampa Bay. He mentioned his elbow was aching following Sunday’s outing in Miami, and underwent an MRI.

Scott was put on the IL retroactive to Monday.

RAYS: Shortstop Taylor Walls said his Donald Trump-inspired celebration of a hit Sunday was not intended as an endorsement of the Republican presidential candidate and added he was unlikely to do it again.

Walls pumped his fist and shouted “Fight! Fight! Fight!” after hitting a double against the New York Yankees, mimicking Trump’s reaction after his ear was injured during a shooting at a campaign event in Pennsylvania on July 13.

“I think it’s pretty inspirational when any person, in the blink of an eye, their life could be taken from them,” Walls said. “They don’t really know what’s going on in the heat of the moment.

“To immediately stand up and show strength, to me, speaks pretty loudly. Anyone in that situation or that type of event, when it happens, it’s strong. It kind of represents character to me, and something that similarly I feel like I’ve faced those challenges in baseball, but on a much suppressed level.”

MARINERS: Center fielder Julio Rodríguez was placed on the 10-day injured list after his right ankle didn’t respond to treatment as quickly as the team had hoped.

Shortstop J.P. Crawford joined him on the injured list because of a hairline fracture in his right pinky finger, sustained when he got hit by a pitch Monday.

PADRES: Catcher Kyle Higashioka received a replica of the Congressional Gold Medal awarded to his grandfather’s World War II unit.

The late G. Shigeru Higashioka was part of the 100th Infantry Battalion of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, a unit made up second-generation Japanese Americans who demanded the opportunity to join the armed forces even after President Franklin Roosevelt ordered Japanese-Americans on the West Coast to be incarcerated in camps.

BROADCASTING: Ernie Johnson, the well-respected longtime TNT Sports broadcaster, is taking a leave of absence from hosting TBS’ national major league games.

In a news release, he said, “I’d like to thank the leadership at TNT Sports for allowing me the time away to take care of a family matter during the baseball season. I look forward to returning to the studio for the start of the NBA season.”

