We are writing to inform you about an upcoming Town Council workshop scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Town Hall. This workshop will center on plans for a new community center, offering us all a valuable opportunity to learn about this exciting project together.

As the Community Services Advisory Board, we wholeheartedly support the development of a community center and encourage you to learn more about it. A community center offers numerous benefits, including providing a space for residents of all ages to come together, fostering a stronger sense of community and belonging. It will host fitness classes, recreational activities and wellness programs, promoting healthier lifestyles. The center could also offer workshops, classes and resources for lifelong learning, benefiting both children and adults.

Based on numerous survey results, it’s evident that our town strongly desires a community center. We see this center as a valuable asset for our community and eagerly invite your participation at the upcoming workshop to discuss the plans. Let’s unite, educate ourselves and collectively make a positive impact on our community.

Emily Loder

Scarborough Community Services Advisory Board

