We are writing to propose a community reading of “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt. A community read encourages people to read and discuss the same book simultaneously, aiming to foster connections and spark meaningful conversations.

As parents and community members, we’ve seen the harmful impact of smartphones and social media on children’s health. Research confirms alarming trends: social and sleep deprivation, fragmented attention, addiction and rising rates of depression, anxiety, self-harm and suicide.

But it’s not just about phones or social media; it’s what we lose when real-world experiences slip away. We can reverse these trends, but it requires collective commitment and action.

So how can we begin? A pivotal first step is to read and discuss “The Anxious Generation.” Haidt’s book presents practical strategies to counter these trends, advocating for four new norms: no smartphones before high school, no social media until at least age 16, phone-free schools, and fostering more independence, responsibility and free play in the real world.

Scarborough Alliance for Thoughtful Tech has been formed to address these challenges and create more real-world community experiences in Scarborough for adults and children alike. We invite everyone to join. Together, we can turn the tide.

Ellen Coughlin-Quinn

Scarborough Alliance for Thoughtful Tech

