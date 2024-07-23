I have been watching the Republican convention for a glimmer of hope or any inspiration that doesn’t come from vengeance. There is none, but that is not the problem.

The real issue Americans should have with the Republican platform is that they are, at their convention, broadcasting the fact that they are simply not interested in a relationship with the entirety of America. They have turned into themselves to find agreement, and that agreement is one of denouncing the other party vs. coming up with ways to solve our many pressing issues of the day. Global warming is real, Russia’s threat to democracy is real, and women’s rights to reproductive health is on the line.

The Republican agreement is founded in hate and otherism, and that is not the American way. Or at least I hope it is not because if it is — and we will learn on Tuesday, Nov. 5 — no one will be safe when the party in power decides that our community, and what we believe in, are not welcome.

Tracy Floyd

Cape Elizabeth

