Works in painting, drawing, textiles, sculpture, photography and assemblage by members of the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset will be on exhibit from July 25 through Sept. 8. An opening reception for this energetic and eclectic show is from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 27, with music by singer/songwriter Katie Daggett. Refreshments will be served.

The Maine Art Gallery’s annual exhibit provides member artists an opportunity to exhibit their work in Wiscasset’s former Old Academy building at 15 Warren St. Member participation helps to make the gallery sustainable and plays an important part in fulfilling its mission of building community through the arts.

The gallery thanks season sponsor Sherri Dunbar of Tim Dunham Realty, capital sponsor Islebrook Villages at Wiscasset and Camden National Bank, sponsor of the “Made in Maine” exhibit.

For more information, visit maineartgallerywiscasset.org or Facebook at Maine Art Gallery Wiscasset.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: