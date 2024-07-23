BRUNSWICK – Doris Anne (Hassell) Holman, educator, artist, writer, illustrator, died unexpectedly on July 16, 2024 at the age of 86. Doris Anne was born on Oct. 18, 1937, in Scarsdale, N.Y., to Mary Elizabeth (Clark) and Robert Francis Hassell.

Doris Anne had a career in education lasting more than four decades. She earned a B.S. from Goucher College in 1959, and taught first grade in Virginia and Maryland. After receiving a M.S. in Reading from Loyola University in 1969, she moved to Maine and taught 2nd grade, became a reading supervisor, and later taught middle school art. She transformed many lives through her devotion to her students, as she believed in the potential of every child.

Art was Doris Anne’s greatest passion. She painted watercolors that captured the rugged Atlantic coastline; gentle woods, rock walls, and maple sugar shacks; mountain landscapes; and brightly-colored flowers and birds, her favorite being the majestic great blue heron. Her painting style was carefree and impressionistic, and she embraced life with that same energy and vibrancy.

Doris Anne achieved many distinctions for her art. She won awards at art shows, participated in traveling art exhibits, and taught workshops in locations around the country and beyond. She was juried into the Maine Arts Commission, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who.

Doris Anne has written 12 children’s books, each one illustrated with her watercolors. She spent winters in Florida and was a guest author in schools, reading her books and teaching children to draw animals on paper plates. Some of Doris Anne’s favorite places to visit were Grand Manan (Canada), Florida, New Mexico, Bermuda, and Newfoundland. She recently published a book for adults titled “Heavenly Music Light and Fragrance, a story of love, faith, and family”.

Doris Anne loved nothing more than sharing stories and joyous laughter with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was the embodiment of unconditional love for everyone she met. She was a strong, independent, and resilient woman who raised her children with courage and commitment.

Doris Anne is survived by her children, Robert Charles, Anita Charles (Chris Gelder), Cynthia Charles, and Roland Charles III; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Sophia, Duncan, Midhun, Cameron, Devki, and Malvika; and her sister, Anita Lovejoy. Doris Anne is also survived by her stepchildren; step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Berne Babineau.

More details about Doris Anne Holman and her art can be found at DorisAnneHolman.com.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either of the organizations below:

* Maine College of Art & Design – Summer Art Camps

Follow link, click memorial gift, enter Doris Anne Holman, enter “Designated Fund – Summer Art Camp.” You may also designate ages 11-13 or 14-17.

LINK: https://meca.edu/giving/

* St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

Follow link and insert dedication to Doris Anne Holman.

LINK: https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html

