Belfast resident James Merkel is embarking on an unconventional project: spreading an important message of sustainability through a unique film tour conducted solely by sailboat and electric vehicle without fossil fuels.

Author, sailor and avid bicyclist, Merkel discovered his passion for sustainability early on, contrasting sharply with his previous work developing military systems for the U.S. government. Seeing diverse cultures and values furthered his desire to showcase the many solutions available accessible and in practice today. Since witnessing the devastating Exxon Valdez spill in 1989, Merkel has committed himself to minimizing his environmental footprint and inspiring others to do the same. He transitioned into environmental activism and served as Dartmouth College’s sustainability director for several years.

“As a former engineer working on weapons who went through a dramatic change in consciousness, his words have a special power,” wrote Howard Zinn, author of “A People’s History of the United States.”

Combining his love for sailing with a film tour was a natural decision for Merkel.

“As I gained acceptance into Maine’s film festivals, I dreamed of sailing with the film to ports up and down the coast,” Merkel said in a prepared release. “Some of Maine’s most beautiful theaters answered our call. It also became clear that this film amplifies the work of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. There are these 2030 targets for 17 goals; however, our film documents societies decades ahead, making life better for people and the planet. Filming these tangible solutions globally and now sharing them on the big screen by the power of the wind fulfills a yearning — to not throw in the towel on my son’s future.”

Supported by an Earthwatch Gaia Fellowship, Merkel has explored sustainable living in Kerala, India and the Himalayas. In 1995, he co-founded the Global Living Project, laying the groundwork for his film. Merkel’s firsthand observations of climate change effects spurred him to document cultures achieving significant carbon footprint reductions while advancing health care and education access.

Advertisement

Expanding on this vision, Merkel journeyed to Slovenia, Cuba and Kerala again, creating a film that celebrates these cultures’ successes rather than highlighting their shortcomings.

“What was so unusual is that people [in these countries] are used to Americans coming there to tell them they’re doing something wrong,” Merkel said. “I was asking about their successes — and people lit up.”

The film “Saving Walden’s World” showcases these sustainable alternatives, draws parallels to women’s empowerment and reproductive rights, and underscores our collective capacity for social justice — a vision intensified by Merkel’s experience as a parent.

“Solutions are possible. A better world is possible,” he said. “We, as adults, must leave a better world for our children, not simply assume they’ll figure it out.”

“Saving Walden’s World” will be show at these Maine screenings and festivals:

• July 28: Maine Outdoor Film Festival, Portland.

• Aug. 4: The Strand, Rockland.

• Aug. 11: Vacationland Film Festival, Biddeford.

• Aug. 13: First Parish Church, Yarmouth.

• Aug. 17: Harbor Theatre, Boothbay Harbor.

• Aug. 26: Alamo Theatre, Bucksport.

• Sept. 1: Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor.

Watch the film trailer and get tickets at savingwaldensworld.org.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: