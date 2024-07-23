Grant Richardson went 3 for 4, including a two-run home run, and drove in three runs as the Somserset Patriots beat the Portland Sea Dogs, 7-5, in an Eastern League game Tuesday night in Bridgewater Township, New York.

Portland’s Kristian Campbell went 1 for 5, extending his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI double in the top of the second. Roman Anthony added a two-run double in the second as the Sea Dogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

UP NEXT WHO: Portland Sea Dogs (Wikelman Gonzalez 3-2) at Somerset Patriots (TBD) WHEN: 11:05 a.m.

Somerset scored twice in the bottom of the second and two more in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-3 lead. Alex Binelas hit an RBI single in the top of the fifth to tie it for Portland, but Richardson’s two-run homer in the sixth gave Somerset the lead back.

Binelas added an RBI double in the top of the seventh for Portland.

Spencer Jones had two hits, including a solo home run, and drove in two runs for the Patriots.

