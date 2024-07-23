COLLEGES

The full settlement agreement of antitrust lawsuits involving the NCAA and college sports’ wealthiest conferences is expected to be filed with a federal court by the end of the week, a lawyer for the defendants said Tuesday.

The NCAA, along with the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference, agreed May 23 to the framework of a $2.77 billion settlement of multiple antitrust lawsuits challenging limits on college athlete compensation.

In addition to the damages the NCAA will pay to eligible former and current college athletes from the case known as House v. NCAA, the association and conferences agreed to a plan allowing schools to share revenue generated by athletics with athletes. Schools will be permitted to divert about $22 million to their athletes, starting in 2025, a number that is expected to rise as athletic revenues rise.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The semifinals and championship game of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament will return to Indianapolis in 2025.

SOFTBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE: Gorham scored an unearned run in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat St. Albans, Vermont, 1-0 in an elimination game in the Little League Softball New England Regional on Tuesday morning in Bristol, Connecticut.

Maine will play Milford, Connecticut, in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Connecticut team ousted Concord, New Hampshire, 15-2 later Tuesday, The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The league’s All-Star Game in Phoenix drew a record number of viewers Saturday night with 3.44 million people watching.

The game, which saw the WNBA All-Stars beat the U.S. Olympic team 117-109, easily topped the 1.44 million that viewed the 2003 contest. Saturday’s game peaked with more than 4 million viewers.

NBA: The Charlotte Hornets waived guard Reggie Jackson less than a month after acquiring him and three future second-round draft picks in a deal with the Denver Nuggets.

GOLF

RYDER CUP: U.S. captain Keegan Bradley selected Webb Simpson as his first vice captain for the 2025 event.

Simpson, 38, won the 2012 U.S. Open and is a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour. He competed in the Ryder Cup in 2012, 2014 and 2018, and has played in the Presidents Cup three times.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Buffalo Sabres averted salary arbitration by agreeing to sign newly acquired forward Beck Malenstyn to a two-year, $2.7 million contract.

Malenstyn, 26, was a restricted free agent who opted for salary arbitration earlier this month.

SOCCER

PLAYERS DISCIPLINED: UEFA charged Spain captain Alvaro Morata and midfielder Rodri with violating its “basic rules of decent conduct” after singing about a sovereignty claim on Gibraltar at the team’s European Championship title celebration.

Morata and Rodri led thousands of fans singing “Gibraltar is Spanish” at a celebration in Madrid last week after the team’s 2-1 win over England in the Euro 2024 final. Gibraltar, on the southern tip of Spain, has been a British overseas territory for more than 300 years.

COMPLAINT COMING: European soccer leagues and player unions said they will formally complain to the European Commission about FIFA adding competitions to congested schedules.

