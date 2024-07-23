The Saco School Board is seeking a new member to represent Ward 1. A vacancy occurred following Ward 1 School Board member Arthur “Artie” Archie’s resignation on July 10. The chosen candidate will serve for the remainder of Archie’s term, which expires Dec. 2.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks for Artie’s dedicated service to the School Board and our schools,” said Superintendent of Schools Jeremy Ray. “This is an exciting time for Saco schools, and we encourage all interested Ward 1 residents to consider this opportunity to serve our community and contribute to the future of our schools.”

Interested candidates must submit their letters of interest no later than 3 p.m. Aug. 7. Submissions should be emailed to Jen Partridge, Saco Schools, at jpartridge@sacoschools.org or delivered to the Saco Central Office, 90 Beach St., between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Submissions will be reviewed and discussed publicly during the Aug. 7 School Board meeting.

To learn more about the school board and the frequency of the meetings, visit sacoschools.org/school_board/. The names of all candidates will be published on the school board agenda, which will be posted on the Saco Schools website on Aug. 2, at sacoschools.org/school_board/agendas_and_minutes.php.

