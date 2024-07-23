The Kennebunk Animal Welfare Society will celebrate its fifth Woofstock festival this Saturday, July 27, at the shelter’s headquarters in West Kennebunk.

From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., festival-goers and pet lovers can enjoy live music, food trucks, local craft beers, kids’ activities, dog agility courses, and more.

The festival is the only dog-friendly, family-friendly food and beer festival around, AWS Marketing Communications Manager Stephanie Kelley told the Post.

“It started out as a way to bring our community together on our beautiful campus here in Kennebunk, and have a festival for everyone to enjoy,” Kelley said.

Woofstock is the shelter’s primary fundraising event to specifically raise funds for veterinary care for both pets at the shelter and those in the community.

This year, AWS hopes to raise about $70,000 to put toward veterinary expenses.

“We spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on veterinary care,” Kelley said. “It’s a significant amount of our budget, because every shelter animal gets veterinary care. We send our animals home as healthy as we can.”

The shelter also operates a community veterinary clinic that offers subsidized services to those who meet a specific income requirement.

While Woofstock is free for festival-goers, AWS receives fundraising from sponsorships, as well as merchandise sales, beer sales, as well as fees paid by vendors to participate.

Vendors include food trucks like Betty Reez Whoopies, Cheese the Day, and Kona Ice, as well as beer vendors like Allagash Brewing Company, Batson River, and Lone Pine Brewing.

“We encourage everyone to come out,” Kelley said. “There are plenty of things to do.”

