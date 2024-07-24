A civil rights complaint has been filed against a Bath couple alleging they used harassed their Black neighbors over their race.

Attorney General Aaron Frey has filed a civil rights complaint against Bath couple Andrew, 44, and Ranada Pinkham, 43, who Frey said targeted their Black neighbors, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and caused them severe emotional distress.

According to a press release from Frey’s office, Frey filed a civil complaint under the Maine Civil Rights Act in Sagadahoc County Superior Court against the Pinkhams, alleging they berated their neighbors with racist and xenophobic harassment.

“The victims in this case were relentlessly targeted in their home because of who they are and where they come from,” Frey said. “When the legislature amended the Maine Civil Rights Act in 2023, this was exactly the type of conduct it intended to prohibit.”

According to the civil complaint filed by the Attorney General, the Pinkhams have repeatedly been hostile, using racist slurs against the Congolese family ever since the family moved in next door in April 2024. The complaint alleges the victims’ children are afraid to play outside due to the Pinkhams’ aggression and hostility toward the family.

The Pinkhams allegedly banged on the shared interior walls adjoining the neighbors’ apartment at all hours of the night and day. Also included in the complaint was a cell phone recording of Ranada Pinkham yelling racial slurs at the neighbors, saying she couldn’t wait for them to come out.

The Attorney General asked that the courts bar the Pinkhams from contacting their neighbors.

The Maine Civil Rights Act prohibits using violence, or the threat of violence or property damage against any person, or engaging in conduct that would cause a reasonable person to suffer serious emotional distress that is motivated by bias against the person’s race, color, religion, sex, ancestry, national origin physical or mental disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.

The newly amended section of the Maine Civil Rights Act prohibits causing a person to suffer emotional distress with any violation under the Act is a Class D crime, punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

