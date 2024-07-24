Bulletin Board

Friday 7/26

Upcycle Fashion Show: 1-3 p.m., Community Services Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. $5, registration required. Ages 7-14. scarboroughmaine.org

Friday 8/2

AARP Coffee and Conversation: 10 a.m., AARP Maine State Office, 53 Baxter Boulevard, Portland. Free. states.aarp.org/maine/coffees

Friday 8/2-Sunday 8/4

Freeport Summer Blueberry Festival: Hosted by the South Freeport Congregational Church. Food, music, activities and more. southfreeportchurch.org

Ongoing

Adult chess drop-in: 3 p.m., Saturdays. Bring a chess board if you have one. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Bath ReStore: 1 Chandler Drive. 504-9340. habitat7rivers.org

Bellows Supportive Screaming Group: 7 p.m., second Friday, East End Beach, Portland; fourth Friday, Kettle Cove, Cape Elizabeth. renewcounselingme@gmail.com

Bingo: 7 p.m., Mondays, Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6859, 687 Forest Ave., Portland. facebook.com/vfwportlandmaine

Bridge: 1 p.m., Mondays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Cafe en Français French Conversation Club: 2:30 p.m., fourth Tuesday, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Career Center Services: 1-4 p.m., first and third Mondays, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Book an appointment at 883-4723, option 4, or email askSPL@scarboroughlibrary.org. scarboroughlibrary.org

Chess Club: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Curtis Library Chess Club. All ages; children under age 8 must be accompanied by adult. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

Citizens Climate Lobby Portland Chapter: 9 a.m., second Saturday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 133 Pleasant St., Portland. Email portlandme@citizensclimatelobby.org or visit citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Connected: 7 p.m., first Monday, nondenominational social group for widowers, widows, divorced and singles 55 and over. St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Guest speaker, light refreshments. 725-1266 or 725-8386, allsaintsmaine.com

Conversational Spanish Group: Noon Thursdays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. Open to all skill levels. Register at southportlandlibrary.com.

Cribbage games: 5:45-8 p.m., Tuesdays, Scarborough Lions Club, 273 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Free. 239-2836

Critical Home Repair program: For low-income homeowners in Cumberland County. habitatportlandme.org and habitat7rivers.org

Down East Ship Model Guild: 1 p.m., second Thursday, American Legion Post 21, 200 Congress St., Bath. 751-2453, groups.io/g/DESMG

Figure drawing: 7 p.m., last Sunday, Hustle and Flow, 155 Brackett St., Portland. 18-plus. hustleflowstudio.com

Freeport American Legion: 5:30 p.m., second Thursday, Freeport Masonic Lodge, 33 Mallett Drive. mainepost83@gmail.com

Hair Cuts with Margarita: 9 a.m., Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. $10, proceeds go to the center. Appointments required. peopleplusmaine.org

Live Tech Help: 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. topshamlibrary.org

Loosen Up exercise classes: 9 a.m., Mondays and Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Mah-Jongg: 9 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Maine Irish Heritage Trail: Self-guided historical Portland and South Portland tours, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.

Portland ReStore: 659 Warren Ave. 221-0047. restoreportlandmaine.org

Scarborough 55-plus Games and Gather: Coffee, snacks and games, 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Fridays, Scarborough Community Services Hub, 418 Payne Road. Free, no registration necessary. scarboroughmaine.org

Senior Bingo: Noon, Mondays, Scarborough Community Services Hub, 418 Payne Road. 55-plus, $2 at door, no registration necessary. scarboroughmaine.org

Sketcher Group: 10 a.m. to noon, second Friday; sometimes fourth Friday. Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. scarboroughlibrary.org

Stump Trivia: 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough; and 6 p.m., Wednesdays, 125 Western Ave., Portland. sporcle.com/events

Trivia Night: 6:30-8 p.m., Thursdays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. 7 p.m., Wednesdays at 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Vigils for Peace and Justice: 5-5:30 p.m., Fridays, Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street at Park Row. peaceworksbrunswickme.org

Weekly figure drawing: Hosted by Portland Drawing Group, 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 4-7:30 p.m. Sundays, 39 Exchange St., Portland. portlandrawingroup.com

Crafting

Ongoing

A Common Yarn: Textile craftsmanship group, 1-3 p.m., Thursdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Email lnorman@falmouthmemoriallibrary.org to join. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Calico Quilters: 7 p.m., first and third Mondays, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. Contact lclark@bates.edu.

Library Knitting Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, hybrid on Zoom and in-person at Scarborough Public Library. Email ljnorvell@scarboroughlibrary.org or call 883-4723, option 5. scarboroughlibrary.org

Health

Ongoing

Free Age-Friendly Yoga Class: 10 a.m., Mondays, Freeport Community Services, 53 Depot St., Freeport. fcsmaine.org

Gentle Chair Yoga for Seniors: 9 p.m., Tuesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Living Well with Chronic Pain: Group workshop by Healthy Living for Me. Registration required. Contact 800-620-6036, info@healthylivingforme.org or healthylivingforme.org.

Medicare 101 with Spectrum Generations: 12:30-2 p.m., second Tuesday, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

YMCA: Free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org.

Kids

Friday 7/26

Lindsay and her Puppet Pals: 10 a.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Monday 7/29

“Miss MacDonald Has a Farm” reading: By Kalee Gwarjanski, 10:30 a.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Ongoing

Children’s story time: 10:30 a.m., Saturdays, during the school year, Chebeague Island Library, 247 South Road. cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary

Creative Movement with Portland School of Ballet: Intro to ballet for ages 4-6, 10:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

OUT Maine free youth programs: Free youth LGBTQ+ programs, registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth.

Paws and Read with Therapy Dogs: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Mondays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. All ages. Call 865-3307 to sign up for a 15-minute session or go to freeportlibrary.com.

Play Me a Story: Theater performances and workshops for ages 4-10, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $15 for a month, or specific date options. portlandstage.org

Storytime for Children: Ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays, downtown Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

Storytime with Taylor: 10:15 a.m., Mondays and Thursdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. freeportmaine.libcal.com

Teen Video Games: 2-6 p.m. Thursdays, 2-5 p.m. Fridays, downtown Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

Storytime at Merrill Memorial Library: 10:15 a.m., Thursdays for toddlers, Fridays for kids all ages, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Libraries

Friday 7/26

Family Trivia Night: 6 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Registration required. yarmouthlibrary.org

Tuesday 7/30

“Daring Deeds Food Taste Test”: Try unfamiliar spices and foods, 2 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Wednesday 7/31

Harry Potter’s Birthday: Games, food and more, 3 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Registration required. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Thursday 8/1

Teen Video Game Tournament: 3:30 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. First come, first served. Ages 12-19. portlandlibrary.com

Teen karaoke: 6:30 p.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Registration required. princememorial.org

Ongoing

Chebeague Island Library: 4-8 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. 247 South Road, No. 3. cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary

Cundy’s Harbor Library, Harpswell: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, to 7 p.m. Thursdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays. 935 Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell. cundysharbor.me

Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, to 6 p.m. Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Curbside pickup available Monday through Friday. curtislibrary.com

Falmouth Memorial Library: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 5 Lunt Road. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Freeport Community Library: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 10 Library Drive. freeportlibrary.com

Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays. 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Orr’s Island Library, Harpswell: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, to 4 p.m. Fridays. 1699 Harpswell Islands Road. orrsislandlibrary.org

Patten Free Library, Bath: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 33 Summer St., Bath. Homebound Delivery Service to cardholders in Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich. 443-5141, ext. 23. patten.lib.me.us/new-homebound-delivery-service

Prince Memorial Library, Cumberland: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Portland Public Library: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

Scarborough Public Library: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. 48 Gorham Road. scarboroughlibrary.org

South Portland Public Library: Main library (482 Broadway) open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Branch library (155 Wescott Road) open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and Sundays. southportlandlibrary.com.

Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Topsham Public Library: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 25 Foreside Road. topshamlibrary.org

Meals

Ongoing

Brunswick Meals on Wheels: 10 a.m. Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. For more services, call 729-0757. peopleplusmaine.org

Free community dinner: 5:30 p.m., Thursdays, Deering Center Community Church, 4 Brentwood St., Portland. To volunteer, call 773-2423. deeringcentercommunitychurch.org

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry: In-person shopping 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 55 Depot St., Freeport. fcsmaine.org

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program: 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, 725-2716. mchpp.org

Scarborough Weekly Senior Lunches: 11:30 a.m., Wednesdays, SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. $8 suggested donation. scarboroughmaine.org

Souper Supper at St. Mary’s: 5-7 p.m., second and fourth Fridays, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free. smary.org/souper-supper

The Sharing Table: Free food provided by MCHPP, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

Parks & Nature

Saturday 7/27

Forest bathing with the Scarborough Land Trust: 10 a.m., Warren Woods, 363 Payne Road, Scarborough. $5. scarboroughlandtrust.org

Thursday 8/1

Birding and nature walk: Hosted by Registered Maine Guide Ari Leach, 2-4 p.m., Royal River Park, Yarmouth. Registration required. Ages 8-plus. yarmouthlibrary.org

Ongoing

Explore Scarborough Trails: Explore local trails in Scarborough. scarboroughmaine.org

Falmouth Land Trust: Guided hikes throughout the year, free. falmouthlandtrust.org/events

Guided Walks with Freeport Conservation Trust: Freeport Community Services, 53 Depot St., Freeport. freeportconservationtrust.org

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath: Free and open from dawn to dusk. No pets. maineaudubon.org/news

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife: Information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine: Maps to explore the state. nrcm.org

Scarborough Land Trust: Outdoor educational events for all, year-round. scarboroughlandtrust.org

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport: Hiking, gardening, workshops and more, free and open from dawn to dusk. wolfesneck.org

Recreation

Ongoing

American Legion Junior Archery Program: 6 p.m. every other Thursday, American Legion George T. Files Post 20, 1 Columbus Drive, Brunswick. See Facebook page or contact 721-1172 or algtfpost20@gmail.com.

Bicycle safety classes, riding clinics: Bicycle Coalition of Maine, 38 Diamond St., Portland. Free. bikemaine.org

Maine By Foot: Maps of walking trails throughout Maine, including wheelchair-accessible trails. Can be filtered by town. mainebyfoot.com

Pickup softball: 1 p.m., Sundays, Payson Park, Portland. All ages and skill levels. For more information, call 808-8559 or email pepsi.epsi33@gmail.com.

Reunions

Saturday 8/17

Portland High School Class of 1964 60th Reunion: Noon to 4 p.m., Bruno’s Banquet Hall, 33 Allen Ave., Portland. $35. 899-8668

Support

Ongoing

Al Anon: Alcohol addiction recovery resources for family members and friends. 1-888-4AL-ANON. findrecovery.com/alanon_meetings/me

All-Recovery Meetings: Faith-based support for any recovery, noon Fridays, Portland Recovery Community Center, 102 Bishop St., Portland. youngpeopleinrecovery.org

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter: Helpline at 800-272-3900 available 24/7. alz.org/maine

Dempsey Center: Classes, workshops and groups for cancer patients and others impacted. Free, registration required. Email registration@dempseycenter.org or call 877-336-7287. dempseycenter.org

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: 8 a.m., Saturdays, 30 Liza Harmon Drive, Westbrook. Additional dates and meetings on Zoom. foodaddicts.org

Grief Walks: 6 p.m., first Monday, various locations in Greater Portland. $18. yogaforyourgrievingheart.com

Health Care and Frontline Workers: Free confidential coaching, wellness workshops and connection groups. 1-800-769-9819, workforceeap.com/strengthenme or email strengthenme@northernlight.org.

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line: Leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org

National Alliance on Mental Illness Teen Text Support Line: For ages 13-24, text 207-515-8398, noon to 10 p.m. daily. namimaine.org/teentextline

OUT Maine: Nonprofit serving LGBTQ+ youths, connects at-risk youth with staff via phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: Virtual meetings and in-person locations around the Midcoast. oamaine.org

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine: Free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org, or call ​1-800-871-7741.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Weight loss support group, various locations and online. 729-6400, tops.org

The Yellow Tulip Project: Support and community for those with mental illnesses, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.

Volunteer

Ongoing

Dempsey Center: Help make life better for people affected by cancer in Scarborough and Portland. Clayton’s House host in Portland, orientation ambassador, wig and headwear consultant, Reiki, community gardeners needed. dempseycenter.org/volunteer

Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross: Review the most urgently needed positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at volunteerNNE@redcross.org or 800-464-6692.

Puppy raisers and sitters: Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind has ongoing need for people to teach basic skills and socialize puppies and for puppy sitters. maineregion@guidingeyes.net or visit guidingeyes.org/puppy-raising

Volunteer for hospice: Free training at Affinity Care of Maine’s South Portland office. Contact 870-7779 or dteague@affinitymaine.com.

Women Build: Habitat for Humanity program to construct affordable housing. habitatportlandme.org/womenbuild

Workshops/Talks

Friday 7/26

“Starting Your Own Business”: 10 a.m., virtual via Zoom, hosted by SCORE. Free. score.org/northernmaine

Saturday 7/27

Community discussion of “The Anxious Generation”: Discussion of youth social media use, 2 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Registration required. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Tuesday 7/30

Summer Community Time: Guest speaker is letter carrier Eric, 10:30 a.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

“Declutter Your Life; A Holistic Approach”: 2 p.m., Lunt Auditorium, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth. Free, registration required. oceanviewrc.com

“Car Care for Adults”: Hands-on learning with technician from Maine Street Auto, 6 p.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Through 9/11

“Restorative Dialogues”: Two-hour Zoom discussions on restorative justice every second Wednesday of the month, presented by Southern Maine Agency on Aging and Restorative Justice Institute of Maine. Participants receive $30 after each completed session. smaaa.org

Ongoing

Career building, entrepreneurship and money management: Online classes by New Ventures Maine. Free, monthly schedule at newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules.

Free college courses: For adult education students through Maine DOE and community college system. bit.ly/3qL5RwC

“From Farm to Table Fare”: Seven-video series about preparing locally sourced cuts from a whole chicken, selecting and grinding cuts of beef, and using prepared beef and chicken in recipes, free at extension.umaine.edu/livestock.

Healthy Living for ME: Classes on a variety of health topics, many are free. Visit healthylivingforme.org for schedule and registration.

Interviews with the Irish in Maine: Hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center on youtube.com.

Maine Audubon: Nature and environment classes and workshops, many free. maineaudubon.org/events

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization: Free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s. Resources and classes at mofga.org.

Songwriting Workshop: 6:30-8 p.m., first Tuesday, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Southern Maine Agency on Aging: Resources, services and education for healthy aging, in-person and remote. Call 396-6500 or email SMAAResource@yarmouth.me.us. smaaa.org

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape.

Techspresso: Help with technology, 2-3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Schedule a 15-min appointment. Sign up at circulation desk or by phone. yarmouthlibrary.org

Wolfe’s Neck Farm: Educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

Work Permit Clinic for Asylum Seekers: Presented by HopeActs, 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Free, registration required. Call 207-331-7765 or email miriam@hopeacts.org to make an appointment. portlandlibrary.com

