Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, campaigned for his wife in Portland on Wednesday afternoon.

Emhoff’s first stop was at a roundtable discussion on reproductive rights and abortion at Planned Parenthood, where he met with advocates to discuss what a Republican win in the presidential race would mean and highlight Harris’ advocacy for abortion rights.

Harris is widely expected to get the Democratic nomination for president after President Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her Sunday.

Emhoff was introduced by state Sen. Stacy Brenner, D-Scarborough, and was joined by Dana Pierce of Yarmouth and Lauren Miller, a Dallas woman who said she came to Maine to join Emhoff’s visit and tell her story of needing an abortion.

Abortion access and reproductive rights are a key component of Harris’ campaign and have become more of an election issue since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

“This is not just an issue for women, it’s an issue for all of us,” Emhoff said during the roundtable. “It’s an issue for all Americans to care about.”

Harris has championed abortion rights while Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump has boasted that he played a role in the 2022 Supreme Court ruling that put decisions on abortion laws in the hands of individual states.

Democrats have also expressed concern about Project 2025, a set of conservative policy proposals aimed at a new Republican administration that includes restricting abortion rights.

Emhoff had been slated to visit Maine for a private fundraiser in Falmouth prior to Biden’s announcement last weekend that he would be dropping out of the presidential race. On Tuesday, the Harris campaign announced that he would also be making public appearances.

