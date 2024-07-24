Lawyers for the families of victims and survivors of the Lewiston mass shooting called on Maine’s congressional delegation to request an independent investigation by the Department of Defense’s inspector general.

The request follows a report released Tuesday from the Army’s internal investigation into its handling of Robert Card, an Army reservist who killed 18 people at a Lewiston bar and bowling alley Oct. 25. That report did not explain why Card was released from a New York hospital in August, despite displaying paranoia and homicidal ideation.

In Wednesday’s letter, Travis Brennan, one of several lawyers representing families of victims and survivors of the shooting, argued that the Army’s investigation and a review by the Army’s inspector general had a “narrow scope” and offered “conflicting conclusions” in resulting reports. The lawyers requested that the Pentagon’s inspector general further investigate the events leading up to Maine’s deadliest shooting, calling on Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden to back the request.

Brennan wrote that certain questions – including whether Card’s hospitalizations at the Keller Army Hospital and Four Winds Hospital were involuntary, which could have triggered Maine’s “yellow flag” law to go into effect – warrant the Department of Defense investigation.

“Although Card was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves, it is likely that the issues that have been identified to date with the Army Reserves extend to other branches of the military,” the letter states. “This further highlights the importance of appointing a DOD IG.”

Brennan also argues in the letter that the Army Inspector General’s report states the “Army generally followed Army regulations and policies,” despite the Army’s investigation finding multiple errors by leaders of Card’s unit.

Representatives of the Maine delegation did not immediately provide comment on the letter Wednesday night.

This story will be updated.

