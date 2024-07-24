Let me add to what I believe should already be a torrent of criticism for your choice of Monday’s (July 22) editorial cartoon.

It was cruel, tasteless and demeaning to a man who has given 50 years of his life to public service to his country. Every Democrat respected, admired and some even loved Joe Biden. That cartoon is contemptible.

Richard Stower

Yarmouth

