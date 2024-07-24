Here are three reasons why I think that eligible voters should vote:

1. It’s essential to vote while it’s still possible. Seriously! Hundreds of thousands of Americans will be unjustly turned away at the polls this November, as a result of concerted and unconscionable voter suppression efforts around the country.

2. The fewer people who vote, the easier it is to steal an election. Not voting only helps the bad guys (only bad guys steal elections).

3. Participation in the process makes us all stronger. Faith in the process is like faith in our currency. Our currency is strong because the people have faith in it. Full, or close to full, electoral participation is more important now than at any other time in our nation’s history.

I will vote in November and I hope that all other eligible voters do as well.

David Johnson Wallace

Brunswick

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: