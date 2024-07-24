Bob Englehart joins many other political cartoonists and editorial writers in taking yet another cheap shot at President Biden’s age and health in his appalling, insulting and cruel cartoon that was so prominently featured in the Press Herald on July 19.

This one was beyond the pale because it made fun of Biden’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis, with the implication that God sent the virus. What appalling taste! Shame on the newspaper.

Barbara Doughty

Portland

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: