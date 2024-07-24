I recently attended a Sea Dogs game in Portland and, unfortunately, it will be my last. It wasn’t the prices or the staff that I was disappointed in, but the utter lack of spirit. I used to enjoy the games when Slugger would come out and entertain and there was music, sound effects and the crowd cheering for their team. And there used to be the trash monsters, which the kids loved, and folks selling concessions in the stands. There is no more of any of that.

Since baseball is America’s sport, all I could think was that this lack of spirit symbolizes the rapid decline of America we are witnessing before our very eyes. How sad.

Arin Quintel

Livermore Falls

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: