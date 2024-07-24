Film historian and Lewiston native Mark Griffin will host a 50th anniversary celebration of the acclaimed documentary “That’s Entertainment!” with a special screening at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta.

This year marks the centennial of the founding of film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, which produced a series of musicals whose success and artistic merit remain unsurpassed in motion picture history. Released in 1974, “That’s Entertainment!” features highlights from dozens of classic MGM musicals, including “The Wizard of Oz,” “Singin’ in The Rain,” “Show Boat” and “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.”

Griffin is the author of “A Hundred or More Hidden Things: The Life and Films of Vincente Minnelli,” a biography of the Oscar-winning director whose credits include “Meet Me in St. Louis,” “An American in Paris” and “Gigi,” all of which are excerpted in “That’s Entertainment!”

“I’m very honored to be introducing this extraordinary film,” Griffin said in a prepared release. ” ‘That’s Entertainment!’ is an extravaganza that really lives up to its name. The incomparable MGM musicals exemplify the magic that was the Golden Age of Hollywood. As Frank Sinatra says in the movie, ‘You can wait around and hope but you’ll never see the likes of this again.’ ”

Sinatra is one of 11 on-screen narrators in “That’s Entertainment!”, paying tribute to MGM’s fabled history. Elizabeth Taylor, James Stewart, Debbie Reynolds and Liza Minnelli are among the other celebrities introducing film clips.

“This movie is one showstopper after another,” Griffin said. “It also showcases the incredible artistry of four legendary performers — Fred Astaire, Judy Garland, Gene Kelly and Esther Williams. Each one a uniquely talented icon.”

“That’s Entertainment!” plays for one showtime only. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta. Tickets: $9 adults and $6 for theater members and youth ages 18 and under are available in advance through the Lincoln Theater’s online box office at lincolntheater.net. Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime. For more information, visit lincolntheater.net or contact the office at info@lincolntheater.net or 563-3424.

