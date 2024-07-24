A Norway woman died in a car crash as she was pulling onto Route 26 in Oxford Wednesday morning.

Police identified the woman as Trudy Giroux, 65, News Center Maine reported. Police said she died at the scene.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. as Giroux was pulling out of the Irving gas station at 1332 Main St., the station reported. Route 26 is Main Street in Oxford.

A pickup truck with false license plates struck Giroux’s vehicle, police said. Police charged the truck’s driver, identified as 42-year-old Shannon Evans, of Mexico, with evasion of registration fees and excise taxes, News Center reported.

Route 26 was briefly closed and traffic detoured following the accident, but the road has since reopened, the town of Oxford wrote in a post on Facebook.

