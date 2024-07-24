Virginia Gup Sharpe (Mom, Grandma, GeeGee) took her final journey on July 7, 2024, at the age of 96. Born in Canton, Ohio, to parents Samuel and Minna Stone on June 24, 1928, she was a worldwide adventurer and will be sorely missed as beloved mother, wife and friend to many.

Virginia attended Canton schools, and later went on to further her education at Edgewood Park School in Briar Cliff Manor, New York. She met Theodore Gup, the love of her life, when she was 19 years old. They married, and together started Mr. Ted’s Menswear in Canton, expanding the locally well-known business over the next 20 years with stores in Louisville and Salem, Ohio, as well.

Virginia and Ted raised two children, Theodore and Audrey, before deciding to sell the stores and move their family to their favorite summer vacation destination, Kennebunk, Maine, in 1972. Virginia’s ties to Canton and her friends there would remain strong for the rest of her life, no matter where she lived.

It was a bold move, but Virginia was committed to sharing whatever adventures lay ahead in Maine with her dear Ted. The couple decided to enroll in the University of Southern Maine’s Real Estate licensing program to become realtors. Unfortunately, the Maine winter (back in the 1970s) was too long and isolated for her, and she missed her Ohio friends, so the family moved back to Ohio, where Ted planned to start another menswear store venture. Sadly, Virginia was widowed at 46, losing Ted to a heart attack a year after their return to Canton. It was a devastating loss for her – and for the whole family.

After some time, Virginia met and married Donald Sharpe, who shared her love of travel, and the two made cruising a favorite pastime. (She’d logged well over 100 cruises, at last count.) Having also traveled extensively in Europe with Ted, she decided to make travel a profession, becoming an out-of-office agent for a local Miami travel agency.

A whole new career took shape for her, in her late 50’s, as she planned trips for clients and traveled the world. Thanks to her outgoing personality, business acumen and travel experience, she became the highest-producing agent in her office, and often took her lucky family members along on her travels.

Among her favorite destinations were the Pyramids of Egypt, the ruins of Pompeii, remote islands off the coast of Scotland, and Antarctica. She would bring back stories like the one in which her cruise ship to Antarctica was broadsided by a 70-foot rogue wave while she was having lunch – leaving all of the dishes in the dining room shattered and 45 people with broken bones, to be off-loaded to a hospital in Ushuaia, Argentina. How many times did she quote the gentleman at the window next to her, who looked out at the gigantic waves, before warning “This one’s going to get us!” – and it did!

Virginia was a unique blend of true “lady,” but with a sometimes naughty sense of humor and mischievous sparkle in her eye. She was progressive and open-minded, always offering her children and grandchildren a non-judgmental ear and, when necessary, a shoulder to cry on. Her favorite saying, “I have no complaints,” belied her positive outlook on life, even to the end.

Virginia was predeceased by husbands Theodore Gup and Donald Sharpe, sisters Barbara Landy and Dorothy Newman, and beloved grandson David Gup. She is survived by her loving children, Theodore Gup Jr. (partner Diana Greene) and Audrey Gup-Mathews (partner Gene Zunser), grandchildren Matthew Gup and Castine Mathews, Peggy Watts Gup, niece Carolyn Garson (wife Mary Remer), and nephews Dennis (Pam) Newman and Daniel Newman, and their families.

Contributions in Virginia’s name can be made to the Kennebunkport Historical Society (kporths.com) or The Center in Lower Village, Kennebunk (info@seniorcenterkennebunk.org). The family would like to thank the staff of Kennebunk Center for Health & Rehabilitation for their thoughtful care and support of Virginia during her final year. There will be no public funeral, but a gathering of family to celebrate Virginia’s life will take place later this summer.

