FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon confirmed Wednesday that he plans to participate in training camp, though he continued to express his dissatisfaction with his current contract.

Judon, who signed with New England ahead of the 2021 season and has been a top pass rusher with the team, reiterated several times during his session with the media that he would like to be among the highest-paid linebackers entering the new season. Still, the four-time Pro Bowler said he understands he needs to honor his deal, which runs through the 2024 season.

“My signature’s on it, so I got to play on it. Do I think that’s my value? No. But, again, that’s not up to me. I hope I can continue to play here and be a catalyst to one of the best defenses in the league. If that’s not the case, that’s not the case,” Judon said. “It’s hard not to be jealous or envious. But honestly, I’ve got to focus on myself. As much as everyone would like me to stay around here for a long time, it’s not up to me. I would pay myself a lot of money and be cool with it.”

He indicated that he hopes it doesn’t reach the point where a trade becomes part of the discussion, citing the relationships he’s built with his teammates, some of whom have transitioned to become members of Jerod Mayo’s coaching staff.

“I don’t want to move again, but as I tell my daughter, who’s 9, you can only control what you can control,” Judon said. “You see guys like (fellow Patriots linebackers) Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche sign back here and it’s because of the locker room. There are a lot of guys who get in here and they’re addicted to it. It’s an addictive culture and I want to be around it.”

Judon is back on the field after missing the final 13 games of last season because of a torn biceps suffered during a Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Judon led the team with four sacks before getting injured. He has 32 sacks overall since signing with the Patriots.

Advertisement

“Health-wise, I feel good. I rehabbed the injury very hard and very intense,” Judon said. “It’s important for me to get back out here with the guys. I missed football.”

IT SEEMS that running back Antonio Gibson’s stay on the Patriots’ non-football injury list will be short-lived.

Coach Jerod Mayo was asked if there’s any long-term concern about the injury that landed Gibson on the NFI list.

“No concern at all. He’s on the active roster still. When he’s ready to go, he’ll be out here,” Mayo said.

Mayo was asked if Gibson, who didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice, would be ready to start the season in September.

“He’ll be back out there relatively soon. It’s more of a procedural thing that we had to go through, but at the same time, when he’s ready to go, he’ll be on the field,” Mayo said.

Advertisement

Since Gibson is on the active NFI list, he can be removed to practice at any time. He was a full participant in practice during OTAs and minicamp.

The veteran running back was signed as a free agent this offseason. He spent the first four season of his NFL career with the Commanders. He’s expected to back up starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson and potentially serve as a third-down pass-catching back.

IN THE RACE for the final wide receiver spot, Jalen Reagor got a fast start.

Reagor delivered the play of the day on a deep ball from Drake Maye, burning past Azizi Hearn and Brenden Schooler and snaring a 40-yard pass with one hand as he tightroped the left sideline. All told, the veteran finished with three catches on a day where there weren’t a ton of reps.

“That what he does,” safety Jabrill Peppers said. “Every practice since he’s gotten here, and when he gets in the game he makes the most out of his opportunities, so I’m definitely happy for him — but we’ve definitely gotta do something about that.”

JACOBY BRISSETT took all the first reps in position drills and team drills and took more reps than any quarterback on the field. That included his biggest competition – rookie Drake Maye.

Advertisement

Brissett, who comes to the Patriots with experience in Alex Van Pelt’s offense, had a solid first day of camp. The ninth-year veteran finished practice completing 10-of-13 passes to go with an interception. Brissett led all quarterbacks with 11 reps in full team drills (including handoffs). He went 5 of 7 with an interception to Kyle Dugger, who caught a ball off a Jonathan Jones deflection.

Brissett also went 5 of 6 in 7-on-7s with his only incomplete pass batted down by Jones.

“He’s a big help,” Michael Onwenu said of Brissett. “Pretty much for all of us, it’s a new offense, a new system, so we’re all learning it. Definitely having somebody who’s used to the system and knows the ins and outs helps put you in the right position and the right play.”

Maye finished minicamp as the No. 2 quarterback on the Patriots’ depth chart and that’s where he started his first training camp. The No. 3 overall pick took all team reps behind Brissett in 11-on-11s and 7-on-7s. He went 6 of 10 overall.

The rookie ran 10 plays in full-team drills. He went 2 of 4 with throws to Rhamondre Stevenson and JuJu Smith-Schuster. On his incomplete passes, he overthrew Ja’Lynn Polk on a deep ball and was short on a pass to Kayshon Boutte.

Maye ran four run plays, had a quarterback sneak, which would’ve been a first down, and was sacked.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous