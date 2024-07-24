Foote

Stacey Foote was promoted to vice president of claims at MEMIC Group, a super-regional workers’ compensation insurance company. She will oversee the eastern region claims handling operation. She joined MEMIC in 2004 as a compensation specialist.

Michael Smith was promoted to managing partner at law firm Preti Flaherty. He has been a member of its Management Committee and chair of its Recruitment Committee. He takes the role after David Van Slyke, who is resuming his role as chair of the Environmental Practice Group.

Hannah Lilly was hired as a client manager at Broadreach Public Relations, a strategic communication and public affairs firm in Portland. She is an Emmy-nominated television news producer with 10 years of experience in news and marketing. She worked as a digital content and broadcast producer in the Portland and Boston television news and later helped create a children’s program at a nonprofit.

Madeleine Saucier joined Hope Acts as its first deputy director. Hope Acts is a homelessness prevention, housing and services provider in Portland. Saucier was the programs and community engagement manager for the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition for three years.

Dan Lauzé joined Hancock Lumber in the newly created position of retail operations center. He previously worked at Oldcastle APG as a business process lead in the IT department, as well as an enterprise resource planning systems trainer for the national products group.

Town & Country Federal Credit Union staff members, from left, Dolly Smith, Chelsea Torrey, Brittany Eaton, Jessica Naseef, Linda Halleran and Lauren Powell participated in this year’s Tri for a Cure to benefit the Maine Cancer Foundation. The team raised over $10,000 and the credit union’s total contributions for 2024 were over $25,000, its second highest since it began participating in the Tri in 2011. Contributed / TCFCU

The annual Bush Family Classic golf fundraiser for Northern Light Mercy Hospital raised a record-breaking $440,000 to benefit Gary’s House, a Mercy program offering no-cost accommodations for friends and family of patients receiving medical care in greater Portland.

Shannon Karam, director of pro bono services at Pine Tree Legal Assistance, presents the award for pro bono services to attorney Richard O’Meara. Contributed / Pine Tree Legal Assistance

Portland attorney Richard O’Meara was awarded the Pine Tree Legal Assistance Award for Pro Bono Service. O’Meara is a partner, chair of education law and co-chair of litigation and trial practice groups at Murray Plumb & Murray. In 2023, he worked on several pro bono cases referred to him by Pine Tree’s Kids Legal and Family Law and Victims’ Rights programs.

Michelle Garcia, a family medicine physician, is opening Horizons Direct Primary Care at 200 Professional Drive in Scarborough in August.

