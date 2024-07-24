BANGOR — A Pittston man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for accessing child pornography with the intent to view it.

Robert Brandt, 39, will serve 18 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Chief U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker also ordered him to pay $18,000 in restitution.

Brandt pleaded guilty in January.

Court records say that Brandt accessed computer files that contained child sexual abuse material between October 2022 and October 2023.

Those files were found on a pornography-oriented website where he knew addresses for child pornography could be found. He followed those links until he reached files containing images and videos showing children under the age of 12 being abused by adult men.

Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case.

