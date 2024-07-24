Portland’s Clean Elections Review Board ruled in a 2-0 vote Wednesday that at-large City Council candidate Brandon Mazer did not violate the clean election ordinance and that he qualifies for the program.

Former school board candidate Austin Sims had alleged that Mazer violated clean election rules by accepting an in-kind donation in the form of polling data about Mazer himself from the Enough Is Enough political action committee, before he announced his City Council campaign.

After the city clerk’s office investigated the allegation in May and determined it was not true, Sims appealed the case to the review board, who met last month to discuss the allegation.

Committee members Peter Goldman and Phil Steele said at that meeting that Sims had not given them enough evidence to prove that the city’s investigation was incorrect and that Mazer had coordinated with Enough Is Enough before the poll was released.

If Mazer had coordinated with the group as alleged, he would have had violated the clean election rules that prohibit candidates from receiving in-kind donations of $100 in value or more from groups and companies.

Mazer said in an interview after the meeting that he was satisfied, but unsurprised by the results, calling the allegation politically motivated and baseless.

“Overall, I’m pleased with the outcome, and I want to thank the clerk’s office and the board for their time and review of the claim,” Mazer said. “But I also find it unfortunate that the city had to waste so much time, money and resources on an unfounded complaint.”

Sims was not at the meeting Wednesday. Committee member Maria Maffucci was not present and recused herself from the case because she worked at the same law firm as Mazer.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Mazer had officially qualified to run for the at-large seat, as have two other candidates, Grayson Lookner and Jacob Viola. The deadline to qualify is on Monday.

