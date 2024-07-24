DENVER — Brenton Doyle hit a grand slam, one of four home runs by Colorado, and the Rockies tied a franchise record for runs in a 20-7 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

Ezequiel Tovar homered and singled twice, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Jacob Stallings also homered, Brendan Rodgers had four hits, and Kris Bryant singled three times.

Cal Quantrill (7-7) tossed six solid innings as Colorado took two of three from the scuffling Red Sox. Boston has lost five of its first six since the All-Star break.

The Red Sox used four relievers to get through seven innings, and first baseman Dominic Smith pitched the eighth. He threw a clean inning on eight pitches.

Boston made a season-high four errors that led to six unearned runs. Three of the errors came with Nick Pivetta on the mound. Pivetta (4-7), who entered Wednesday with a 13.85 ERA in four career starts against the Rockies, gave up eight runs – seven earned – in 2 2/3 innings.

Both benches and bullpens cleared in the fourth when Reese McGuire and Quantrill exchanged words. McGuire took exception when Quantrill pumped his fist after getting him to fly out to end the top of the fourth, and the players had to be separated.

Things cooled down without incident or anyone being ejected.

Colorado led 5-1 after the second inning, made it 8-1 on Jacob Stallings’ three-run homer in the third, and scored five times in the fourth. Ryan McMahon, who missed the last two games because of a sore hand, hit a two-run homer, his 15th.

Boston’s Jarren Duran hit a solo homer in the fifth, his 13th, and drove in two more runs with a triple in the ninth. Rafael Devers had three hits for the Red Sox.

Doyle hit his 17th home run of the season off former teammate Chase Anderson in the sixth, capping a six-run inning. Five of the runs were unearned.

