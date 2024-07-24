BASEBALL

Rafael Flores lined a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning Wednesday afternoon to give the Somerset Patriots a 6-4 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in an Eastern League game at Bridgewater, New Jersey.

The Sea Dogs were held to six hits – two by Roman Anthony. Kristian Campbell’s 13-game hitting streak ended, though he did drive in Portland’s first run with a sacrifice fly, and later scored on a double steal with Anthony.

Marcelo Mayer was out of the lineup for the second straight day because of pectoral soreness, according to Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Tom Thibodeau has agreed to a three-year contract extension after leading the New York Knicks to three postseason appearances in his four seasons, a person with knowledge of the details said.

Thibodeau had one year remaining on his contract. He has twice been voted NBA Coach of the Year, including in 2020-21 in his first season with the Knicks. They went 50-32 last season – their best record since winning 54 games in 2012-13 – and fell one game shy of reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000.

n Andrew Nembhard and the Indiana Pacers have agreed to a three-year contract worth $59 million, a person with knowledge of the details said.

Nembhard started 47 games in his second NBA season, most playing alongside All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton. He averaged 9.2 points and was second on the team with 4.1 assists.

n Atlanta Hawks rookie guard/forward Nikola Djurisic of Serbia has had surgery on his left foot and is out until at least November.

Djurisic fractured his left foot during a summer league game on July 14 and had surgery to repair his left fifth metatarsal bone.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Edmonton Oilers hired Stan Bowman as general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations, making him the first former Chicago Blackhawks executive re-hired by an NHL team since the team’s 2010 sexual assault scandal came to light in recent years.

The league reinstated Bowman, coach Joel Quenneville and Al MacIsaac, who also worked in Chicago’s front office, earlier this month. Bowman resigned as Chicago’s GM in 2021 after an independent investigation found the organization mishandled allegations made by player Kyle Beach that he was sexually assaulted by video coach Brad Aldridge.

Bowman, 51, ran the Blackhawks when they won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

SOCCER

EURO 2024: UEFA ordered seven national soccer federations to pay fines totaling 230,000 euros ($250,000) for racist and discriminatory abuse by fans at European Championship games.

UEFA did not specify details of the incidents, which mostly involved fans from teams in the Balkans at the month-long, 24-nation tournament played in Germany. The penalized countries are Croatia, Albania, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Hungary and Austria.

COLLEGES

MARCUM DIES: Bob Marcum, who served as athletic director at Kansas, South Carolina, UMass and Marshall, died a few days after suffering a stroke. He was 87.

