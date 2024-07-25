This summer, I have been able to work with the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program through the McKeen Center for the Common Good as a Maine Community Bowdoin Fellow. This fellowship includes fully immersing myself five days a week as a member of MCHPP’s team. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program’s main commitment is to reinstate a sense of dignity to their guests through access to healthy and nutritious food. My prior experience with food access was through my volunteering at home in Los Angeles with a nonprofit called Drive-By Do-Gooders. DBDG’s mission is to directly provide necessary items to the unhoused population on Skid Row. This work was very informative but very different from what I could expect at MCHPP since I had never worked outside of an urban setting or in an actual food pantry. However, I was eager to learn how a nonprofit with the programs MCHPP has would operate.

At MCHPP, the majority of my work takes place within the food pantry. The food pantry has a very unique system that mimics a grocery store and allows guests to use shopping carts and freely walk around the pantry choosing their own food. This was the first thing and continues to be something that impresses me every day due to the tangibly positive impact it has upon guests. So, every morning I take inventory of dry and canned goods and leftover produce in the fridge that could be used for the day. I then begin the restocking process of both while simultaneously setting up for the pantry to open to guests. We then receive a new shipment of produce to allow us to finish the restocking process and have extra produce for the rest of the afternoon. Once guests arrive, there are a multitude of jobs for me to do that include engaging with guests, working the intake desk or the deli counter, assembling grocery boxes for the Order Ahead Program, and managing volunteers. While there are often many moving parts during the days in the pantry, it has been incredibly rewarding and opened my eyes to the level of effort it requires to create a space like MCHPP.

What has truly distinguished MCHPP from any other organization I have worked with in the past is the level of dedication the staff and volunteers have for the organization’s mission and their jobs. It is invigorating to be in a work environment such as this one where I am able to see real impact every day I go to work. The consistent and recurring volunteer staff also makes a huge difference. Many of the volunteers treat their time at MCHPP as a job, which in turn creates a staff that is devoted, steady and trustworthy in the eyes of the guests. My time at MCHPP has allowed me to apply my urban experience with the unhoused to a more rural yet more uniform organization. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and the ways it has allowed me to connect and impact the Brunswick community.

Georgia Katkov is a Maine Community Bowdoin Fellow at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program in Brunswick.

