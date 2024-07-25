Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump called in to Fox News Thursday, where he told supporters that presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is a “radical left, not very smart person” who’s part of a massive conspiracy to weaponize the nation’s legal system against him.

Harris’ campaign fired back mere minutes later with an email blasting the “78-year-old convicted criminal’s Fox News appearance” as bizarre while questioning his sanity.

The biting missive accused Trump of seeming flustered, lying, “lashing out,” praising dictators and being “clearly worried he made the wrong pick” by selecting Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate.

“After watching Fox News this morning, we have only one question,” the email began: “ Is Donald Trump OK?”

The message went on to slam Trump as “old and quite weird,” concluding that “this guy shouldn’t be president ever again.”

Harris became the candidate most likely to challenge Trump in the November election when President Joe Biden announced Sunday he would not seek reelection. The decision came weeks after the 81-year-old president performed miserably in a debate with Trump that left questions about the incumbent’s mental acuity.

Harris’ run for office began Monday with a visit to her campaign headquarters, where she reminded supporters she’s a former California prosecutor and Trump is a 34-time convicted criminal awaiting sentencing.

A Manhattan jury ruled in May that the Queens native falsified business records to cover up hush money payments made regarding an alleged affair with a porn star before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump told Fox News’ morning show “Fox & Friends” on Thursday it was “disgusting” that Harris brought up his alleged transgressions.

The Republican nominee agreed in May to debate Biden a second time on Sept. 10 on ABC, but indicated he may no longer honor that deal after Harris became the presumptive Democratic candidate. Fox News, which is fiercely supportive of Trump, extended an invite Tuesday to host a Sept. 17 Harris-Trump debate.

Harris accused Trump of “backpedaling” Thursday and said she intends to hold him to the agreement he struck with Biden’s team and ABC.

