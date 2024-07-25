Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District, said Thursday he has not decided whether to support Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in her race against former President Donald Trump.

Golden told a reporter for Axios Thursday that he is “absolutely not” committed to backing Harris and has to first hear more about her vision for the country.

Golden released a written statement after the Axios story was published, saying that “our choice in leaders should never be a knee-jerk decision driven solely by party.”

“I expect to have to work to earn Mainers’ votes and our candidates for president should expect the same,” Golden said. “Kamala Harris has been a candidate for president for just a few days and I look forward to learning more about what kind of leader she would be.”

Golden also described what he would like to hear from Harris as she hits the campaign trail.

“My hope is that she leans into her record as an attorney general and prosecutor and affirms her commitment to public safety and the rule of law – from going after the white-collar criminals who rip off the working class to securing our border and stopping the flow of deadly fentanyl into our communities,” he said. “I am curious to know her plans to lower costs for Mainers, protect Social Security and Medicare, safeguard our children’s future and prosperity and maintain America’s leadership on the world stage.”

Golden has been distancing himself from his party as he runs for reelection.

He was one of six Democrats in the House who voted Thursday in support of a Republican-led resolution criticizing Harris for the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the U.S. border with Mexico.

Earlier this month, Golden published an Op-Ed saying he’s “OK” with another Trump presidency and released a TV ad highlighting his past efforts to work with Trump and Republicans.

Trump has won the rural and more conservative 2nd Congressional District in the last two presidential elections. And Golden is facing a Trump-endorsed opponent this year, state Rep. Austin Theriault, a Fort Kent Republican and former NASCAR driver.

“Jared Golden has gone full Washington as he changes his positions in desperation to win in November,” Theriault said in a written statement. “First, Golden flip-flopped on the border, then he took the position of every other slippery Washington politician who refuses to disclose who they’re supporting for president. As I grew up in Fort Kent, I learned to put people over politics – and Jared Golden’s not doing that right now. I’m running to bring more balance and less extremism to Congress.”

Theriault’s campaign said Golden’s vote on the border resolution Thursday was an example of flip-flopping because of a 2019 vote by Golden against using Department of Homeland Security funding to build Trump’s border wall. Earlier this year, however, Golden was part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers who tried to salvage key provisions of a bipartisan border security bill after Trump urged Republicans to walk away over concerns it would boost President Biden’s reelection chances.

Golden had expressed concerns about Biden’s ability to serve another term and wondered whether the president’s lapses during a widely panned debate with Trump was an off-night or a sign of a bigger problem. But he stopped short of calling on Biden to withdraw from the race, which Biden did in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

Golden, who voted in support of a Republican resolution condemning Harris‘ handling of the southern border, told Axios during an interview on Capitol Hill that he is confident that Harris would be able to serve a full term and “that’s a positive step in the right direction, I think, from the perspective of the American people. They at least have a clear choice.”

Golden’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is one of the most competitive in the country. And Republicans believe they have the wind at their backs after Golden changed his position and announced his support for an assault weapons ban following the mass shooting in Lewiston, which could weaken his support among gun owners, an important voting bloc.

Golden, a former Marine from Lewiston, has been highlighting his independence from Democrats. He has opposed Biden’s policies more than any other House Democrat.

His first TV ad of the cycle seems like it could have been written by a Republican. It highlights Golden’s breaks with Biden over spending and electronic vehicle mandates, and declares Biden to be “unfit to serve a second term.” The ad highlights Golden working with Trump and Republicans to secure the border while supporting police and increased domestic gas and oil production.

Golden hasn’t regularly attended House Democratic caucuses in nearly three years, including one earlier this month about how Biden’s flagging campaign would impact down-ballot races.

Golden gave a pre-recorded address to the state Democratic convention in May, citing an out-of-state family obligation. He was not present at Monday’s meeting when state delegates going to the national convention threw their support behind Harris.

