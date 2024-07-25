This country should be eternally grateful that a man of integrity currently sits in the Oval Office.

Through many personal tragedies, Joe Biden has spent his entire adult life putting country first and has proven that integrity is not lost. He has faced another difficult personal crossroad. Though he feels he has much more to accomplish, he has made the hard decision to step aside and support his vice president for the presidency.

Our best chance to preserve the democracy we hold so dear is to follow Joe Biden’s lead. There is no time to lose. We must fully support Kamala Harris for president both at the Democratic National Convention and on Nov. 5. Vote! Our country depends on it and the world is watching.

Al & Pauline Huntley

South Portland

