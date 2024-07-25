SOUTHPORT – Robert “Bob” Marriner Eaton passed away on July 16, 2024, at his home on Southport Island overlooking Cozy Harbor and Sheepscot Bay.

He was born in Boston, Mass. on Jan. 26, 1926, to Walter and Bernice Marriner Eaton. He grew up in Melrose, Mass. and spent his summers at the family cottage on Southport Island. In 1944, he graduated from Melrose High School and was soon drafted into the army. After basic training he went into Officer Candidate School and graduated as a Second Lieutenant and he was slated to ship out to Japan, but the war came to an end and instead, sent to Germany as part of the occupation force for the next two years. During his time in Germany, he got to witness the Nuremberg Trials.

In 1947 he returned to the states and enrolled in University of Maine; eventually earning a degree in Forestry. In September 1950, he married Leanne Shibles from Westbrook, six years after first meeting on Southport Island. Bob and Leanne welcomed their first son, Robert, in May of 1952 while Bob was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone during the Korean War. For the two years following his service, he and Leanne traveled the Midwest while Bob worked for a gas pipeline company. In October of 1955 they welcomed their second son, Richard. They settled down in Westbrook and Bob started a career as an insurance inspector with Hooper-Holmes; a career that would span 31 years. Following his retirement from Hooper-Holmes in 1986, Bob and Leanne decided to make their summer home on Southport their permanent residence.

He enjoyed his retirement on Southport with Leanne; boating, painting, catching mackerel, tinkering in his barn, and volunteering at the Southport Historical Society. Bob’s retirement was full of many activities but took great pride in being a mason at the Seaside Lodge #144 in Boothbay Harbor and as a commodore of Kora Shrine Yacht Club

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Leanne, of 72 years; his sister, Pricilla Eaton Wallace.

He is survived by his, son, Robert G. Eaton and wife Martha of Scarborough, son, Richard W. Eaton of Westbrook; granddaughter, Michelle Sturgis of Gorham, grandson, Douglas Eaton and wife Julie of Gorham; great-granddaughters Julia Sturgis, Laura and Heather Eaton of Gorham.

A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery Section 8, next to Highland Circle in Westbrook on Friday Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, Boothbay. To share a memory or condolence with the Welch family, please visit Millie’s Book of Memories at http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous