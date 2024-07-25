FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – After a slow start in OTAs, Ja’Lynn Polk shined in minicamp.

The second-round pick looked more comfortable and it was noteworthy that he looked like a security blanket for both Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye. After a solid end to the spring, the receiver entered training camp more comfortable and confident.

That’s been one of the bigger takeaways after the first two days of Patriots training camp.

On Wednesday, the first pass Brissett threw in full-team drills went to the rookie. On Thursday, one of the biggest pass plays of the day happened when Polk caught a pass from Maye while being covered by Christian Gonzalez.

Polk is off to a strong start in his first training camp and said he’s aiming to prove everyone right.

“I’m here to build off this team and bring what I have. They brought me in here for a reason,” Polk said. “I’m coming in here every single day and living up to my expectations. I’m not here to prove nobody wrong. I’m just here to prove everybody that believes in me right.”

The Patriots needed receiver help this offseason. In free agency, they brought in veteran K.J. Osborn. In the draft, the team attempted to move back into the end of the first round to draft a receiver. When that didn’t happen, Eliot Wolf traded down in the second round, from No. 34 to 37, and selected Polk.

The Patriots have also been one of the teams rumored to have interest in Pro Bowl receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who requested a trade out of San Francisco. It’s clear that the offense needs a top-flight receiver and if all goes well, Polk could be an answer to this problem.

A 6-foot-1 receiver, Polk has enough size to play outside and match up with taller cornerbacks such as Gonzalez. The University of Washington product is also a smooth route runner, which will allow him to play in the slot as well.

On Thursday, it was eye-opening to see Polk beat Gonzalez in a 1-on-1 situation. The second-year player profiles as the top defensive back in New England and looks the part of a shutdown corner.

“The corner was bailing,” Polk said of the play. “Just going through the progression of my certain steps that I’m supposed to take and just trusting our play, our QB, our o-line – everybody that’s put into the play and just going out there and doing what I do.”

It was also noteworthy that the Patriots had Polk lined up when Brissett was behind center to start camp. On Wednesday, he shook free on the quarterback’s first dropback in full-team drills and hauled in the first reception of this year’s camp. Polk connected with Brissett again later in practice during 7-on-7 drills.

“I just feel like a ballplayer,” Polk said when asked if he feels like a rookie. “I feel like me – where my confidence is at, where my faith is. What I believe in myself, it’s strong.”

At the end of Thursday’s practice, Polk was spotted talking with Robert Kraft. The rookie said he thanked the Patriots’ owner for the opportunity and explained what he was hoping to accomplish in New England.

“I just let him know, I feel like my expectations for myself are very high,” Polk said. “This organization, I want to let everybody know that each and every day, every time I step out, you’re going to get the best of me. I’m going to leave it all out there at the end of the day.”

