Joe Biden’s departure as president will be every bit as mysterious as his ascension.

In March 2020, Biden was running fourth or fifth among Democrats. Then, as the pandemic was sweeping the world, he won in South Carolina and soared into a lead he never relinquished, beating the incumbent soundly, who nevertheless refused to go quietly.

Biden will serve one successful term, leading the way out of the pandemic, returning competence to the federal government and restoring America’s world leadership. Despite seeking reelection for over a year, Biden abandoned his campaign Sunday after three weeks of agonized indecision.

Despite its seeming inevitability, only Biden knows why he quit. Most likely, it was why any politician does: He no longer thought he could win.

He becomes the first president since James Polk in 1848 to achieve most of his objectives yet not seek a second term. The torch passes to Kamala Harris, his constitutionally designated successor.

Now that Democrats got what they said they wanted — a younger, more vigorous candidate — they fortunately ignored nonsense about an “open convention” and united behind Harris.

Harris bears the advantages — and disadvantages — of someone who, despite a nearly full term as vice president, is still little known to voters and needs to establish herself.

Republicans will tag her “Biden II,” but it’s unlikely to stick. Not only did she emerge from the far side of the country but ascended as a public prosecutor before becoming California attorney general in 2010, then U.S. senator in 2016.

Chief law enforcement positions are increasingly important to Democrats and many independents, as her November opponent breaks laws with impunity, thanks to compliant federal judges he appointed willing to bend the Constitution to suit his purposes.

Harris comes from a different political era than Biden, with hardened partisan positions and combat carrying over from campaigns to Congress. Few question her toughness.

To win, she’ll have to do more, separating herself from Biden without repudiating the good work they’ve done together.

She’s more fortunate than the last Democratic vice president attempting this: Hubert Humphrey in 1968 succeeding Lyndon Johnson, who bowed out amid the flames of Vietnam.

Humphrey stayed loyal too long. With just weeks to go, after he finally endorsed a bombing halt, his campaign took off but fell just short.

It was a rare occasion when, had the election been a week later, Humphrey might have won and Richard Nixon never become president.

Harris faces no similarly dire issue, but protests against Israel’s destruction of Gaza undoubtedly sapped Biden’s support among young progressives.

It’s now obvious Benjamin Netanyahu plans an “endless war” much like the United States in Afghanistan after Sept. 11. While Biden’s initial response was commendable, he’s let things drift.

Harris can emphasize that time is running out for settlement and that the U.S. will no longer supply a nearly unlimited supply of weapons.

At home, a neglected issue following Barack Obama’s major domestic achievement, the Affordable Care Act, could help Harris win votes in all quarters.

While health insurance is widely available, what it buys increasingly dictated by a corporatized, bureaucratic private system focused on increasing revenue more than providing vital health care.

And since government provides the billions, it’s past time to base payments on results, not reimbursements. Building on Biden’s success bringing Big Pharma to heel, Harris can appeal to millions of Americans who can’t even get a timely specialist appointment.

Then there’s her first major decision: picking a running mate. Half a dozen governors are mentioned, but Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania stands out.

Overwhelmingly reelected in 2022 in a previously Republican-leaning state, Shapiro is the real deal, a labor Democrat who gets things done.

When a portion of I-95 collapsed in Philadelphia last year, Shapiro marshalled resources to reopen the road in barely a week vs. the many months it would normally take.

He also opened 65,000 state jobs to those without college degrees — an often unnecessary credential preventing hiring otherwise qualified applicants.

Shapiro’s outreach to working class voters who’ve abandoned the Democratic Party could be crucial in swing states where the election is again likely to be decided.

His record draws a sharp contrast with GOP vice presidential pick J.D. Vance, who’s been in the Senate, his first elective office, for 18 months — mostly auditioning for Donald Trump.

Finally, there’s the age issue — Biden’s downfall. Harris will turn 60 in October, while Shapiro is 51, quite a contrast with the 78-year-old Trump.

A year ago, the two apparent nominees were equally unpopular and many thought neither should run.

Now, we have a choice.

Douglas Rooks has been a Maine editor, columnist and reporter since 1984. He is the author of four books, most recently a biography of U.S. Chief Justice Melville Fuller, and welcomes comment at drooks@tds.net.

