NICE, France — Mallory Swanson scored a pair of goals just moments apart in the first half and the United States opened the Olympics with a 3-0 victory over Zambia on Thursday night, giving new coach Emma Hayes a win in her first major tournament with the team.

Trinity Rodman also scored for the United States, which is looking to add a record fifth gold medal to its Olympic collection.

Zambia was hurt in the 33rd minute when Pauline Zulu was sent off with a red card and the team was limited to 10 players the rest of the way. Zulu sobbed as she left the field.

Hayes took over the U.S. team in late May after finishing out the season with Chelsea in the Women’s Super League. She shook things up a bit with her roster, leaving star forward Alex Morgan, a veteran of three Olympics, at home.

Hayes is charged with leading the Americans as they seek to distance themselves from the disappointment of last summer’s Women’s World Cup, when they crashed out in the round of 16.

Rodman, making her Olympic debut, scored in the 17th minute. U.S. captain Lindsey Horan passed to Rodman, who deftly shot around onrushing Zambian goalkeeper Ngambo Musole.

Advertisement

Swanson scored twice within 70 seconds in the 24th and 25th minutes to give the Americans a 3-0 lead in the Group B match in Nice.

U.S. forward Sophia Smith left the game because of what appeared to be an ankle injury late in the first half and was replaced by Lynn Williams.

Williams was originally an alternate on the Olympic roster, but Catarina Macario isn’t able to play in France because of a knee injury.

In other games:

• Evelyne Viens scored in the 79th minute to give reigning Olympic champion Canada a 2-1 victory over New Zealand in a match that was overshadowed by allegations of drone surveillance at New Zealand practices.

Viens, who entered as a substitute in the 67th minute, took a long pass from Jessie Fleming and tucked it into the goal at the opposite post.

Advertisement

Mackenzie Barry gave New Zealand the early lead in the 13th minute. Cloe Lacasse equalized for Canada in first-half stoppage time.

The Group A match in Saint-Etienne was controversial before the start. Two Canada staffers were sent home for their alleged involvement with drones that were reported over a pair of New Zealand practices.

Canada played the opener without its head coach, Bev Priestman, who stepped away from the team for one match. She was adamant at practice Wednesday that she had no knowledge of the drone use.

• World champion Spain came from behind to beat Japan in Group C, thanks to a goal and an assist from Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati.

Playing in its first Olympics, Spain fell behind at La Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes after Aoba Fumino’s brilliant long range free kick flew into the top corner in the 13th minute.

Bonmati, who has dominated the individual awards in women’s soccer over the past 12 months, leveled the game nine minutes later, then provided the assist for Mariona Caldentey to score the winner in the 74th with a curling shot into the bottom corner.

Advertisement

• Marina Hegering and Lea Schueller scored headers from corner kicks, and Jule Brand fired in a third goal for fourth-ranked Germany in a 3-0 win over Australia in Marseille.

• Gabi Nunes scored in the 37th minute as Brazil defeated Nigeria, 1-0, in Bordeaux.

• Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored a pair of goals and Kenza Dali added another as France built a 3-0 lead in the first half and held on for a 3-2 win over Colombia in Lyon.

TENNIS: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic could meet in the second round of the men’s singles tournament – which might end up being the last event of Nadal’s career.

Djokovic was drawn Thursday against Australian Matthew Ebden in the first round, and Nadal faces Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, with the winners of those matches meeting next. The tennis competition begins Saturday at Roland Garros.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland faces Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania in the first round of the women’s draw, with second-seeded American Coco Gauff taking on Australian Ajla Tomljanović.

Advertisement

Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka of Japan will play three-time major champion Angelique Kerber of Germany. Kerber, 36, announced Thursday’s that she’ll retire after the Olympics.

• Two-time men’s singles gold medalist Andy Murray pulled out of the singles tournament before Thursday’s draw and only will compete in doubles with Dan Evans.

Murray, a 37-year-old from Britain, has said these Olympics will be the final event of his career.

FIGURE SKATING: The U.S. figure skating team was formally confirmed as gold medalists from the 2022 Beijing Olympics by a sports court ruling Thursday, opening the way for the team to get its medals in Paris.

It is now nearly 2 1/2 years and multiple layers of Court of Arbitration for Sport appeals since the American skaters left the Beijing Games without a medal of any color.

They placed second in the team event to a Russian team that included teenage star Kamila Valieva, who within hours was implicated in a doping case that took almost two years to judge.

Now, Evan Bates, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Madison Chock, Zachary Donohue, Brandon Frazier, Madison Hubbell, Alexa Knierim and Vincent Zhou will be recognized as official Olympic champions.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous