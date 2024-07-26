The parents of a 10-year-old Bangor boy pleaded not guilty to murder on Friday in connection with his death this year.

Braxtyn Smith died Feb. 18 and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined his injuries were consistent with battered child syndrome, according to court records, and prosecutors say there was evidence Smith had been abused for months.

His parents, Joshua Smith and Jem Bean, pleaded not guilty to one count each of depraved indifference murder in Penobscot Superior Court on Friday, News Center Maine reported.

His grandmother Mistie Latourette also has been charged with murder and pleaded not guilty in June, News Center reported.

Police believe Braxtyn’s abuse began when he was 9, according to an affidavit for his parents’ arrest.

Braxtyn lived with his parents and one sibling, according to court records. He was homeschooled.

The night before he died, his parents told police his breathing had been shallow and he was vomiting. They called Latourette for help before taking him to the hospital. Medical staff told police his vomit suggested he had been fed pet food.

The boy’s father told police Braxtyn was defiant and could not be left alone because he would get into things, like medicine, that court harm him. Police say the father admitted to zip-tying the boy almost daily. His parents would bind him to things so he couldn’t leave the room, the affidavit states.

Latourette admitted to suggesting the parents withhold food from Braxtyn as punishment for misbehaving, she told police. She told investigators she helped care for Braxtyn sometimes and that her son, Joshua Smith, often sought her advice.

Smith said Braxtyn would refuse to eat, according to the affidavit, and would later look for food in the trash.

Smith suggested Braxtyn’s injuries were from falling, the affidavit states.

Beam told police she had seen Smith and Latourette strike the boy. The affidavit references texts between Smith and Latourette, telling each other to make sure Braxtyn wore sunglasses when they went to the store.

Joshua Smith also sent messages to Latourette saying, “the little one is super tired and I’m going to slap him already so it should be fun.” He also said he was “going to kill (expletive) head,” and he didn’t trust his son “to stay anywhere with small ties.”

