Canada women’s soccer coach Bev Priestman was suspended and removed from the team for the Paris Olympics in the wake of a drone-spying scandal Friday, and the head of Canada Soccer said he was investigating a potential “systemic ethical shortcoming.”

Kevin Blue, Canada Soccer’s CEO and general secretary, emphasized that the players were not involved in any unethical behavior at the Paris Games. The team is currently training in Saint-Etienne.

“At the moment, we are trying to directly address what appears to look like it could be a systemic ethical shortcoming, in a way that’s frankly, unfortunately painful right now, but is turning out to be a necessary part of the rehabilitation process,” Blue said.

Priestman’s future with the team is “pending the outcome of our review of this matter entirely,” Blue said.

“Upon gathering more information from that review, that will be an additional opportunity to see what steps additionally need to be taken, if any,” Blue said.

Earlier in the day, Canadian Olympic Committee chief executive David Shoemaker told reporters in Paris that Priestman was likely aware that drones were used to spy on New Zealand’s practices in France. Priestman has denied the allegations.

Advertisement

Blue also said he learned of a possible drone incident involving the men’s national team at Copa America. He said it was his understanding that it did not have an impact on the competitive integrity of the competition but would not offer details.

Asked whether men’s coach Jesse Marsch was aware of possible drone usage at that tournament that ended earlier this month in the United States, Blue said Marsch was aware after the fact and has “denounced it as a practice to his staff.”

Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Copa America before falling 2-0 to Argentina.

The Canadian women defeated New Zealand 2-1 in the team’s Olympic opener in Saint-Etienne on Thursday. Because of the scandal, Priestman had stepped aside for the match and interim coach Andy Spence led the team.

Hours after the match, the COC announced Priestman was removed for the rest of the tournament.

Canada’s camp was thrown into disarray earlier this week after two team staffers were sent home for allegedly using a drone to spy on a New Zealand practice.

Advertisement

FIFA – soccer’s world governing body – and the International Olympic Committee were also investigating the incident.

Blue said that after the opener he was made aware of new information related to the drone scandal, which led to Priestman’s suspension.

“They gave me reasons to think further about the potential that this behavior was systemic,” Blue said. “And while we are certainly reserving judgment until the conclusion of our review, the concrete information I received yesterday made me consider the possibility, at least, that this matter is more extensive.”

Federation officials met with the players Friday morning. Canada next plays host France on Sunday, also in Saint-Etienne.

The COC said earlier in the week that assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi were sent home for their involvement in the drone surveillance.

Priestman held a brief media availability Wednesday after guiding her team through a one-hour practice.

Advertisement

“My reaction was you feel like this program has let the country down,” the 38-year-old Priestman said. “That’s why I took the proactive step to do what I felt was the right thing. Irrespective of the details, I’m ultimately accountable.”

Priestman is under contract through the 2027 Women’s World Cup. She took over in 2020 and led the team to a gold medal at the 2021 Olympics. But Canada was eliminated in the group stage of last year’s Women’s World Cup. She has coached the team to 28 wins, nine losses and 10 draws.

Blue didn’t specify a timeline for completion of the investigation.

“I’m hopeful that with the decision that we made last night, that following the press conference today, we can move forward and allow the focus to be on the players in the competition for the remainder of the Olympics, so that the players have the opportunity to really be focused on the competition during the time of the Olympic games,” he said.

GYMNASTICS: Simone Biles is looking to add to the list of skills named after her in gymnastics’ Code of Points.

The American superstar submitted an original skill on uneven bars to the International Gymnastics Federation on Friday. If Biles successfully completes it during women’s qualifying on Sunday, the skill will become the sixth to bear her name in the code.

Advertisement

Biles already has two elements named after her on vault – including the Yurchenko double pike – and floor exercise, and one on balance beam. She is looking to become the only active gymnast to have an eponymous skill on all four events.

The skill Biles submitted requires her to do a forward circle around the lower bar before turning a handstand into a 540-degree pirouette. USA Gymnastics teased the move on X.

Bars is considered the weakest of Biles’ events because just one of her 37 Olympic and world championship medals have come on bars.

She remains one of the top Americans on the apparatus, though USA Gymnastics co-lead Chellsie Memmel said this week the Americans might sit Biles out of bars during team finals to give her a small break.

TRACK AND FIELD: Three Brazilian athletes won a court ruling allowing them to compete at the Paris Olympics despite the South American country’s substandard anti-doping program.

Shot putter Livia Avancini, race walker Max Batista and sprinter Hygor Bezerra had been blocked by the Athletics Integrity Unit for not meeting a stricter level of “no-notice” doping controls demanded ahead of the Paris Games.

The three athletes appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, whose special Olympic court in Paris upheld their legal challenges in a fast-track ruling.

JUDO: A male judoka from Iraq tested positive for two anabolic steroids at the Paris Olympics, the International Testing Agency said.

Sajjad Sehen, a 28-year-old first-time Olympian, tested positive for metandienone and boldenone in a sample taken in Paris on Tuesday. He was due to compete next Tuesday.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous