• Proudly sold by State Manufactured Homes, which is a local, family-owned business celebrating 80 years of excellence

• Upgraded and warrantied stainless-steel GE kitchen, including an induction oven and pull-out shelves in custom oak cabinets

• Distinct features include two four-season sunrooms, outdoor stone patio, attached garage and walk-up attic

• Off Route 1 in Scarborough and close to the South Portland city line, this home is tucked away from hustle and bustle yet close to everything

Are you over 55 but think you’re not the 55+ community type? Well, think deeper because this spacious and well-appointed home offers extra touches for living the good life in southern Maine.

✔DESIGN AND LAYOUT Move-in ready, this one-level home flows from the four-season sunroom with propane fireplace to the designer, eat-in kitchen, to a formal dining room off the foyer. Off the attached one-car garage is a laundry room with sink that leads to a bedroom, full bathroom, a den/office and the living room. The primary suite has a bathroom with double vanity sinks, a soaking tub and walk-in shower. Outside, the stone patio overlooks irrigated landscaping.

✔EXTRAS Value has been recently added with new kitchen and bathroom lighting fixtures, integrated (bulb-less) lighting in foyer, hallway, and laundry room, central air, 90-percent efficient furnace, updated hot water heater, and an oak workbench in the garage. Custom window treatments are included as well.

✔AMENITIES The Hillcrest community benefits from a program director and an all-ages sister neighborhood called Pinecrest. Minimize your travel with scheduled trips to grocery stores and nearby shopping locations. Two mornings a month are set aside for individual errands. Both communities share an activity center with a library, fitness room, classes and dinners. An outdoor pavilion is the setting for picnics and gatherings. There is also a dog park since Hillcrest and Pinecrest are pet friendly.

✔BUY AND LIVE LOCAL The Desfosses family is proud to be part of the solution in Maine’s housing crunch. Now operated by the second, third and fourth generations, the upgrades to this 2013 home represent their passion and commitment to maintaining a vibrant, welcoming community for southern Maine’s 55+ residents.

Contact Tina, Tracy or Alfie to learn more about this home, and the Hillcrest and Pinecrest (all-ages) communities.

(207) 883-2512 | statemanufacturedhomes.com | 126 US Route 1, Scarborough

