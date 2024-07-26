“Isolation is not good for anyone,” said Judy Bowman, president of the board at the Gathering Place. “We provide a loving place for people to go.”

Talk with some of the Gathering Place volunteers, and you’ll discover that everyone benefits from the warm welcome of this special place.

“I used to cross the street when I saw someone who looked like they might be homeless,” said volunteer Patsy Oehl. “Now spending time at the Gathering Place has become my thing.”

Mary Connolly, executive director of the Gathering Place, said, “I love the positivity of the people who come here. We meet people where they are. Everyone is respected; everyone is treated as equal. There’s no judgment.”

Jenny Gaghan, associate director, said, “We all work together to provide a safe space for anyone who would like to visit us. As a drop-in center, we have to be ready for whatever comes our way.” She derives her biggest satisfaction when one of the guests finds subsidized housing.

Jenny coordinates the 50-plus volunteers who give their time to lend a hand — and an ear — to those in need. Three volunteers participate in each of the two daily shifts: 8:15 a.m. to noon and noon to 3 p.m. “We’re fairly well staffed right now,” she said, “but we’re always looking for new volunteers.” She notes that volunteers have flexibility. They can work one or two shifts a week or less, depending on their preferences and schedules.

Jenny describes 93-year-old Bud Agathos, who lives in Lisbon Falls, as one of her hardest working volunteers. “I was picking something up at Midcoast Hunger Prevention, and I decided to come here for a cup of coffee. Everyone was so congenial, so I asked if they needed help, and they did. Now I work here every Thursday morning. It’s great to let people know that you care for them. I’ve never had a down day while coming here,” Agathos said.

Long-time volunteer Dana Carey said, “I’ve been involved since the beginning. It’s a great way to spend my life.”

George Hardy, another long-time volunteer, said, “We’re doing the Lord’s work here,” and refers to a Biblical verse. (Matthew 25:40-45: “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters you did for me.”) He adds that, “This is one of the safest spaces in Brunswick because our guests have a feeling of ownership.”

The Gathering Place, which has been described as “free of judgment and full of hope,” operates on a budget of $250,000 with a small staff of three full-time employees. In addition to financial donations, the Gathering Place accepts offerings of items helpful to the guests, such as coffee, snacks and various toiletries.

As Jenny Gaghan noted in a recent article in The Times Record, “I am grateful for the community who generously sees the wisdom in supporting a place where all are welcome, and that generosity is what keeps our mission so strong.”

The Gathering Place will hold its major fundraiser (Gathering on the Green) on Thursday, Aug 22, at the Brunswick Golf Club. For information on that event or how to donate or become a volunteer, contact Mary Connolly at (207) 729-0288 or visit the organization’s website, brunswickgatheringplace.org.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns at dtreadw575@aol.com.

