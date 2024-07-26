The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Friday it is giving Maine a $69 million grant to help underserved communities develop and implement new strategies to protect themselves from the impacts of climate change, including flooding, storm surge, and extreme weather events.

Federal officials hailed Maine’s “ambitious vision to become a national leader in climate resilience.”

“This funding will help the state move closer to that goal, ultimately becoming more resilient to climate impacts while fostering economic opportunity and prosperity and advancing equity,” said Rick Spinrad, the head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Maine Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future will use the $69 million — the state’s largest ever climate grant — to focus on nature-based solutions, strengthen Maine’s working waterfronts, and build enduring capacity to prepare for and respond to climate change impacts.

Specific activities to be funded include:

help underserved, rural and tribal communities to implement climate adaptation strategies

expand training on flood risk, saltwater intrusion, bluff stability, and living shorelines

update the state’s regulatory framework to support climate resilience

conduct demonstration projects that incentivize regional collaboration and nature-based solutions

strengthen the climate resilience of vulnerable public infrastructure and working waterfronts.

More details will be disclosed at an afternoon press conference in Portland.

Advertisement

Funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, the Climate-Ready Coasts initiative is focused on investing in high-impact projects that create climate solutions by storing carbon, building resilience to coastal hazards, restoring coastal habitats, supporting community-driven restoration; and providing employment.

“Whether it’s extreme storms like we had this past winter, heat waves or ocean acidification, we are already living through the impacts of climate change here in Maine,” said Sen. Angus King, I-Maine. “It is clear that the climate crisis is upon us and demands immediate action.”

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, said the grant will help Maine accelerate progress toward resiliency goals outlined in its climate action plan. The plan was written by the Maine Climate Council, which happens to be run by her daughter, former Speaker of the Maine House Hannah Pingree.

“As a rural state with nearly 500 towns, the longer-term components of this funding will significantly advance work to engage in those communities who need to increase their resilience, but don’t currently have the capacity to do it,” Pingree said.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link

Related Headlines Mayday: Gulf of Maine in distress

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: