GARDINER — Maine State Police are assisting Gardiner police with a death investigation at a home in South Gardiner Friday.

Police responded to a white, two-story home at 16 Bartlett Street at about 4:45 p.m., and were seen for several hours taking photos around the outside of the home. The house was cordoned off around 5 p.m. with yellow police tape by Gardiner police and Kennebec County deputies.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Gardiner Police Chief Todd Pilsbury said there is no threat to the public, and that the Maine State Police was conducting an investigation.

At around 10:20 p.m., Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed that state police were assisting Gardiner police with a death investigation.

Neighbors said Friday that police were investigating an unattended death.

Bartlett Street is a dead-end road that runs off of River Avenue in South Gardiner, just south of the Mount Hope Cemetery.

The street is a well established neighborhood lined with well-kept homes.

According to Gardiner property records, the property at 16 Bartlett Street belongs to Dorothy and Alfred MacMaster.

This story will be updated.

