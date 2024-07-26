Gardiner Police Sgts. Stacey Blair, left, and Alonzo Connor secure the exterior of 16 Bartlett Street in Gardiner Friday afternoon. Local police declined to state the nature of the investigation but said it was turned over to the Maine State Police. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal

GARDINER — Maine State Police are assisting Gardiner police with a death investigation at a home in South Gardiner Friday.

State Police Detective Hugh Landry documents the exterior of 16 Bartlett Street in Gardiner Friday. Gardiner police requested the Maine State Police major crimes unit assist them, according to Gardiner Police Chief Todd Pilsbury. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal

Police responded to a white, two-story home at 16 Bartlett Street at about 4:45 p.m., and were seen for several hours taking photos around the outside of the home. The house was cordoned off around 5 p.m. with yellow police tape by Gardiner police and Kennebec County deputies.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Gardiner Police Chief Todd Pilsbury said there is no threat to the public, and that the Maine State Police was conducting an investigation.

At around 10:20 p.m., Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed that state police were assisting Gardiner police with a death investigation.

Neighbors said Friday that police were investigating an unattended death.

Bartlett Street is a dead-end road that runs off of River Avenue in South Gardiner, just south of the Mount Hope Cemetery.

The street is a well established neighborhood lined with well-kept homes.

According to Gardiner property records, the property at 16 Bartlett Street belongs to Dorothy and Alfred MacMaster.

This story will be updated. 

