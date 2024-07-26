SCARBOROUGH – Mary Lord Brown, 92, of Scarborough, and formerly of Longmeadow, Mass., passed away peacefully on June 19, 2024.

Mary led a life focused on volunteerism, education and helping those in need. She is remembered lovingly as a kind and empathetic person who gave selflessly to others and nurtured lifelong friendships. Mary was an inspirational and loving aunt to her five nieces. And she had a charming way of exclaiming with a delightful whoop when presented with exciting news.

Born in Orange, N.J., the daughter of George Brown and Helene Sands, Mary spent her high school years in Maplewood. She graduated from Cornell University (B.S.) in 1954 and Springfield College (M.S.) in 1968. She was an Associate Professor of Human Services at Springfield College until her retirement in 1992.

Within her western Massachusetts community, Mary wore many hats as a volunteer: ESL tutor, science museum docent, AIDS Project volunteer, Council on Aging volunteer and dog walker for the Humane Society. She created lasting friendships through her community involvement.

From 1962 to 1964, Mary served in the earliest years of the Peace Corps as a community development volunteer in Ecuador, an eye-opening opportunity that prompted her love of travel and helping others. She continued helping those in need long after her Peace Corps days by volunteering with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and El Porvenir. With El Porvenir, she traveled to Nicaragua to assist communities in constructing latrines and wells for rural families.

As an active member of the Appalachian Mountain Club, Mary spent many weekends with friends at AMC’s Noble View lodge in Russell, Mass., not far from her home in Longmeadow, Mass. She loved animals and nature and spent time birding. She indulged in her love of the outdoors by hiking, swimming, sailing and skiing in New England and across the globe. She traveled extensively, visiting places such as Alaska, the Amazon, Honduras, Australia, Fiji and Zimbabwe. With friends and family, she spent many summers at her home in Maine, making memories on Saco Bay.

Mary will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco following a private family memorial.

She was preceded in death by her brother, George Doran Brown, and his wife, Anna Lee (Burress) Brown.

She is survived by her nieces Cynthia (Steven) Hager, Ruth (Roger) Collard, Mary (Jim) Chovanec, Georgia (Fred Bever) Brown and Kathryn Porter. She was a great-aunt of Ellen Currie, Steven Collard, Katie Collard, Nick Chovanec, Jack Chovanec, Georgia Porter and Thomas Porter.

Her family thanks The Enclave of Scarborough and Affinity Care of Maine for their loving care of Mary.

Memorials to El Porvenir (www.elporvenir.org)

in Mary’s name are

deeply appreciated.

