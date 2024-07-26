ELEELE, KAUAI, Hawaii – Patricia Perry Adams of Eleele, Kauai, Hawaii and Scarborough, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on July 19, 2024, with her two children at her side in Sheridan, Wyo.

Born in Portland, in 1932, to Donald Piper and Doris Flaws Piper, Patty attended Waynflete School in Portland and earned a degree in nursing from Skidmore College.

She started her career as a visiting nurse in New York City, N.Y. before marrying David Reed Perry and returning to Scarborough to start a family. Patty later lived in Vermont and established The Good Life, a pioneering chain of health food stores before moving to New York City, N.Y. where she became a professional chef. Later in life she split her time between Scarborough and her residence, Kauai, Hawaii, and Ranchester, Wyo.

Patty is remembered for her love and enthusiastic pursuit of cooking, gardening, golf, and rowing. She was a founding member of St. Nicholas Episcopal Church, Scarborough, and an active member of the Prouts Neck, Maine community where she served as a trustee of the Prouts Neck Association and on the house and grounds committee of the Prouts Neck Country Club. Patty was an active volunteer at the National Tropical Garden in Kauai, Hawaii.

Predeceased by husbands David Reed Perry and Josiah Knowles Adams Jr.

Patty is survived by her two children, Lesley Perry Craig and George Stuart Perry; her three grandchildren, Edward Cornelius Craig, Emilie Fairfield Craig, and Jordan Bliss Perry and by four stepchildren, Peter Pond Adams, Phoebe Adams, John Niles Adams, Samuel Woodhull Adams; five step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and by her partner, Audie Blevens.

A private family memorial will be held.

