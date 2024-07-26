Portland parents, this is for you. One of the most important things you can do this year is to advocate for more music positions in Portland Public Schools. We have lost many over the years, and it is time to begin restoring them.

It is no small feat, in an era of economic hardship and budget cuts, that Portland Public Schools continues to be committed to music education and has been for over 100 years. Students can choose to learn to play an instrument in band, a string instrument in orchestra, and/or sing in chorus from elementary school through high school. In fact, Portland is one of only about five districts in Maine in which the orchestra program remains intact. A huge thank you to the many people responsible for keeping these instrumental programs at the forefront of our priorities over the years, including the superintendent, school board, and scores of music teachers, who inspire our kids from a young age and teach them the fundamentals they need to be able to master an instrument.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dr. Anastasia Antonacos is co-founder of 240 Strings and the Portland Piano Trio. She is artistic director of Fox Islands Concerts and a professor at the USM Osher School of Music.

Why are music programs important?

1. According to the National Association for Music Education, schools with music programs have an estimated 90.2% graduation rate, while schools without have a 72.9% graduation rate.

2. Excelling in music is a marker for excelling in college.

3. Playing music together builds confidence, teamwork, and leadership skills.

4. If you study classical music, you have a significantly larger corpus callosum, which is responsible for communication between the two sides of the brain.

5. There is a strong link between music and memory, so music study serves our students from a young age into old age.

6. Classical music demands a level of discipline and technique that can serve students through any other style they’re interested in; if you can play Bach and Beethoven, you already have some of the basics of rock, pop or jazz.

Twenty-one years ago, Julianne Eberl agreed to teach two jobs in order to essentially keep the entire strings program functioning at full capacity. This came after an acclaimed career in music – she knew and worked for Samuel Barber and Aaron Copland, two of the 20th century’s most renowned composers – and this arrangement was to last for one year.

But typically, when a program or position is cut, it is never restored, and that is what happened in this case.

For 21 years, this revered teacher has been driving from school to school to make sure that students get the care and attention they need; setting up and taking down chairs and music stands for a large ensemble every single week at King, Lincoln and Lyman Moore Middle Schools, as well as Portland, Deering and Casco Bay High Schools; and performing with her students regularly at citizenship ceremonies, school board and city council inaugurations, city art show openings, principals’ association meetings and other community outreach events at the Maine Mall, the Portland Jetport, the Portland Public Library, Habitat for Humanity, local nursing homes and the Maine School for the Blind.

And so this crucial string position must be restored to two separate positions. Portland Public Schools has to be able to attract teachers from a national pool of strong, knowledgeable, inspiring candidates; a position serving six schools can’t do that. Maine’s largest city and the cultural capital of northern New England must continue to be a leader in the arts, and that starts with education.

